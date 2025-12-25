‘Trading Spaces’ Fave Vern Yip on His Travel Reno Show ‘Home Reimagined’

What To Know Vern Yip hosts Magnolia Network’s new series Home Reimagined, where he helps people flip nontraditional living spaces into something resembling a home.

Yip tells TV Insider what makes the show so special.

You know the saying “It feels like home”? Imagine if the space you’re talking about is an echoey industrial warehouse or a stained-glass-windowed church. On Magnolia Network’s newest four-episode series Home Reimagined, that’s where Vern Yip comes in. For his new renovation show, the Trading Spaces favorite travels around America helping folks flip nontraditional living spaces into something resembling home sweet home.

“Converting a structure that was never intended to be a home is significantly harder than renovating a home that was designed to be one,” Yip notes. “What drives these very unique people is a genuine love and connection to the structure along with an intense desire to preserve history for themselves and their communities. I found that completely beautiful, inspiring, and unexpected.”

While traversing the country, Yip’s favorite spots were in northwest Montana, Glacier National Park and even rural Wisconsin (“the unexpected charm and soothing energy won me over, to the point where I thought I should seriously start looking at real estate,” he says). But ultimately, what’s most fascinating here is seeing the specific challenges these buildings offer the designers. “Soaring, arched ceilings, miles of vibrant stained glass, and a kitchen sink that used to be a horse trough are just some of the many standouts,” Yip teases.

The opening episode takes Yip to an old brick brewery from 1894 in Montana, where a couple aims to remake the industrial space into their forever home. You can imagine the emotions run high in a reno like that, but according to Yip, that’s what makes it so special.

“This show is packed with heart, grit, ingenuity, and remarkable people determined to create stunning transformations unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” he says. “These are atypical renovations happening in spaces that were never intended to be homes. The necessary creativity, commitment, and passion brought to each one of these very unusual renovations is off-the-charts compelling, as are the journeys that lead to such stunning and very innovative end results.”

Home Reimagined, Series Premiere, Saturday, December 27, 1/noon c, Magnolia Network, streaming next day on HBO Max and discovery+

— Reporting by Andrea Towers