Bill Maher Makes Shocking Confession About Jimmy Kimmel Amid Feud

Martin Holmes
Comments
Bill Maher and Jimmy Kimmel
Real Time YouTube; Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube

What To Know

  • Bill Maher expressed regret over his falling out with Jimmy Kimmel, admitting he worries they may never speak again after a recent feud.
  • The rift began when Maher criticized Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, on his show, leading to Kimmel cutting off communication despite Maher’s attempts to clarify his intentions.
  • Maher lamented the inability of some on the political left to tolerate disagreements, emphasizing his respect for Kimmel and his hope for reconciliation.

Real Time host Bill Maher is feeling regretful about the breakdown of his relationship with Jimmy Kimmel, admitting that he worries the two “may never talk again.”

The late-night host made the confession to guest Adam Carolla on the latest episode of the Club Random podcast, saying, “Jimmy Kimmel, he’s very mad at me. And I know you’re close to him. I hope you tell him that, you know, I’m sorry that he got bent out of shape.”

Back in November, Maher mocked Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, on an episode of Real Time after she said she emailed several relatives a “list of 10 reasons not to vote” for Donald Trump and cut off family members who did not comply.

“Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you,” Maher said at the time. “Write a top 10 list to yourself where you try to imagine ten reasons why 77 million Americans didn’t want to trust you with taking power… As I like to remind my very pure friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why [Kamala Harris] lost.”

Maher later admitted that Kimmel hadn’t spoken to him since he made the comments.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements,” he told Carolla, per the New York Post. “This is the difference between the right and the left. It bugs me so much. My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can’t talk to you unless you’re exactly there.”

Maher called Kimmel “one of the nicest guys” and said he “exchanged emails” with him in the past. “I did a mea culpa when we exchanged emails… just saying, like, sometimes I am a little brash about me when they compare me with the other late-night guys, and I’m like, I’m not like you guys,” he said. “I’m not. You could all exchange your monologues, all of you, and no one would know the difference in tone.”

Bill Maher Says Donald Trump Wanting Greenland Isn't the 'Craziest Idea' Ever
Related

Bill Maher Says Donald Trump Wanting Greenland Isn't the 'Craziest Idea' Ever

“And like, if that’s not good enough for you, then I think you’re the a**h***,” Maher continued. “And I don’t think Jimmy is an a**h***. I think he’s a great guy, and it bugs me that, you know, because of what the latest thing was, that we may never talk again.”

Maher previously addressed his falling out with Kimmel during an interview with The Young Turks host Ana Kasparian in December. “I was as kid-gloved as I could,” he stated, referring to what he said about McNearney. “And I see they’re mad at me. Uh, I’m sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don’t agree with that point of view.”

He added, “I love Jimmy. I always have. I don’t know him that well, but he’s a great guy. I hope we’re friends forever, but I don’t know. You know, the liberals and the woke, that’s a schism. It just is.”

Real Time With Bill Maher key art
Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Talk Show

2003–

TVMA

Talk

Comedy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Real Time With Bill Maher ›

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Jimmy Kimmel




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
1
Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, and Tom Llamas
2
CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil’s Latest Ratings Compared With NBC & ABC
Erin Napier
3
Erin Napier Shares Big Life Update & Rare Photos of Daughters
Joanna Gaines
4
A Deep Dive Into Joanna Gaines’ Health Issues
Catherine O'Hara
5
Catherine O’Hara Cause of Death Revealed