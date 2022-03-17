‘This Is Us’: Where to See 6 Show Stars After the Series Ends

This Is Us is approaching its end at NBC as the sixth and final season races towards its closing episode and already there aren’t enough tissues to cover our wave of incoming tears.

Thankfully, many of the show’s stars already have their next projects lined up ranging from television to music engagements. Whether you can’t let go of the Big 3 or are dying to see where the Pearson parents head next, we’re breaking down what’s next for the critically acclaimed cast.

This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC