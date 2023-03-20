‘The Young and the Restless’ Celebrates 50 Years at Star Studded Event

Upwards of 60 soap stars of the past and present gathered on Friday (March 17) night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Young and the Restless, which will air special episodes this week.

The celebrations took place at the cathedral-turned-event-venue Vibiana in Los Angeles, California, where a red carpet was laid out for the cast and crew of the long-running soap. Those in attendance included the likes of Melody Thomas Scott, Tracey Bregman, Victoria Rowell, Jennifer Gareis, Trevor St. John, Sean Carrigan, and many more.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS, the Young and the Restless first aired on March 26, 1973. Over the years, the popular soap has received eleven Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and remains the highest-rated daytime drama on U.S. television as of the end of the 2021-22 season.

To mark the upcoming milestone, the show will air special anniversary episodes beginning March 23, which will see the residents of Genoa City coming together to celebrate the town’s bicentennial. The suspense and romance will take place at an opulent masquerade ball hosted by Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Thomas Scott) and will feature many returning favorites from the past.

Check out the gallery below of some of the stars who turned out for Friday’s celebratory event.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS

Melody Thomas Scott arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration.
Francis Specker/CBS

Melody Thomas Scott

Robert Parucha arrives at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Robert Parucha

Jess Walton arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Jess Walton

Michael Corbett arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Michael Corbett

Adrienne Frantz and Scott Bailey arrives at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Adrienne Frantz and Scott Bailey

Janice Lynde arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Janice Lynde

Cait Fairbanks arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Cait Fairbanks

Roberta Leighton arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Roberta Leighton

John O’Hurley and Lisa Mesloh arrives at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

John O’Hurley and Lisa Mesloh

Victoria Rowell arrives at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Victoria Rowell

Zuleyka Silver arrives at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Zuleyka Silver

Loren Lott arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Loren Lott

Scott Martin and Lauralee Bell arrive at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Scott Martin and Lauralee Bell

Christel Khalil arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Christel Khalil

Ashley Jones arrives at 'The Young and The Restless' 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Ashley Jones

Jennifer Gareis arrives at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration.
Francis Specker/CBS

Jennifer Gareis

Tracey Bregman arrives at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Tracey Bregman

Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott arrive at “The Young and The Restless” 50th Anniversary celebration
Francis Specker/CBS

Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott

The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden

Melody Thomas Scott

Tracey Bregman

