‘The Young and the Restless’ Celebrates 50 Years at Star Studded Event

Upwards of 60 soap stars of the past and present gathered on Friday (March 17) night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Young and the Restless, which will air special episodes this week.

The celebrations took place at the cathedral-turned-event-venue Vibiana in Los Angeles, California, where a red carpet was laid out for the cast and crew of the long-running soap. Those in attendance included the likes of Melody Thomas Scott, Tracey Bregman, Victoria Rowell, Jennifer Gareis, Trevor St. John, Sean Carrigan, and many more.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS, the Young and the Restless first aired on March 26, 1973. Over the years, the popular soap has received eleven Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and remains the highest-rated daytime drama on U.S. television as of the end of the 2021-22 season.

To mark the upcoming milestone, the show will air special anniversary episodes beginning March 23, which will see the residents of Genoa City coming together to celebrate the town’s bicentennial. The suspense and romance will take place at an opulent masquerade ball hosted by Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Thomas Scott) and will feature many returning favorites from the past.

Check out the gallery below of some of the stars who turned out for Friday’s celebratory event.