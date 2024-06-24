‘Y&R’: Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian Reflect on Cricket & Danny, 40 Years After They First Met (VIDEO)

Stephanie Sloane
It was on June 25, 1984 that The Young and the Restless aspiring teen model Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell) met rock star Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and a friendship was born.

While Cricket nursed a crush on the musician, it took a few years for them to start dating, and by the summer of 1987, their romance was in full swing. Danny and Cricket’s supercouple status was solidified with an on-location wedding in Hawaii in 1990, and though a marriage and breakup followed, 40 years after they first crossed paths, the duo is now taking another shot at love.

Their portrayers, Bell and Damian couldn’t be more thrilled. “It’s seems very organic,” says Damian. “It kind of feels like, you know, time stood still. It’s surreal, actually.”

In our new series, Supercouple Sessions, spotlighting your favorite daytime pairs, the actors share a lot of laughs as they look back on their popular pairing/ “We had really fun, fun scenes,” says Bell. “I feel like the audience was on that journey with us of falling in love.”

They also remember the first time they met, reflect on their “big hair,” why strawberries and cream played an integral part in their storyline, how they feel about revisiting their love connection, and so much more.

“We totally realize how lucky we are,” says Bell. “We’re really fortunate. That’s when the history of Y&R and, you know, the fans that watched back then and now say, like, you know, ‘This is reminding me of my childhood. I used to watch this with my mom. I used to watch this with my grandma. She would freak out that you guys are back together!’ All of that. That’s what makes this incredible and we don’t take that for granted.”

Now reunited, the duo is traveling the globe as part of Danny’s world tour but they’ll be back in Genoa City soon. In the meantime, check out this fun video as Bell and Damian share memories from the past 40 years and tune into The Young and the Restless weekdays.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings

The Young and the Restless - CBS

The Young and the Restless where to stream

The Young and the Restless

Lauralee Bell

Michael Damian

