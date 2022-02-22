‘The Wilds’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Meet the Boys (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
The Boys of The Wilds Season 2
Ready to (finally) officially meet the boys of The Wilds?

Prime Video has revealed that the second season of the thrilling YA series will premiere on Friday, May 6. Plus, the streaming service released photos of the male castaways and a peek at the higher stakes the girls will be facing while trapped on a mysterious island.

The Wilds Season 2 “will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident—they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment,” Prime Video teases. “The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

The boys of The Wilds are Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor, Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia, Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert, Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka, Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard, and Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms. Returning from Season 1 are Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen Klein, David Sullivan as Daniel Faber, Troy Winbush as Dean Young, Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani, Sarah Pidgeon as Leah Rilke, Jenna Clause as Martha Blackburn, Erana James as Toni Shalifoe, Mia Healey as Shelby Goodkind, Helena Howard as Nora Reid, Reign Edwards as Rachel Reid, and Shannon Berry as Dot Campbell.

Scroll down for a peek at Season 2, featuring the boys before and after they were castaways.

The Wilds, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 6, Prime Video

Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard in The Wilds
Before

Bo Leonard (Tanner Ray Rook)

Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard in The Wilds
After

Bo Leonard (Tanner Ray Rook)

Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka in The Wilds
Before

Henry Tanaka (Aidan Laprete)

Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka in The Wilds
After

Henry Tanaka (Aidan Laprete)

Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor in The Wilds
Before

Ivan Taylor (Miles Gutierrez-Riley)

Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor in The Wilds
After

Ivan Taylor (Miles Gutierrez-Riley)

Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert in The Wilds
Before

Josh Herbert (Nicholas Coombe)

Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert in The Wilds
After

Josh Herbert (Nicholas Coombe)

Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor in The Wilds
Before

Kirin O’Connor (Charles Alexander)

Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor in The Wilds
After

Kirin O’Connor (Charles Alexander)

Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia in The Wilds
Before

Rafael Garcia (Zack Calderon)

Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia in The Wilds
After

Rafael Garcia (Zack Calderon)

Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms in The Wilds
Before

Scotty Simms (Reed Shannon)

Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms in The Wilds
After

Scotty Simms (Reed Shannon)

Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak in The Wilds
Before

Seth Novak (Alex Fitzalan)

Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak in The Wilds
After

Seth Novak (Alex Fitzalan)

The Boys of The Wilds Season 2
On the island

The Girls in The Wilds Season 2
Just a normal campfire … on an island…

The Wilds Season 2
The calm before the storm?

The Girls of The Wilds Season 2
What are they looking at?

The Wilds Season 2
Uh-oh?

