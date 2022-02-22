‘The Wilds’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Meet the Boys (PHOTOS)

Ready to (finally) officially meet the boys of The Wilds?

Prime Video has revealed that the second season of the thrilling YA series will premiere on Friday, May 6. Plus, the streaming service released photos of the male castaways and a peek at the higher stakes the girls will be facing while trapped on a mysterious island.

The Wilds Season 2 “will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident—they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment,” Prime Video teases. “The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

The boys of The Wilds are Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor, Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia, Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert, Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka, Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard, and Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms. Returning from Season 1 are Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen Klein, David Sullivan as Daniel Faber, Troy Winbush as Dean Young, Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani, Sarah Pidgeon as Leah Rilke, Jenna Clause as Martha Blackburn, Erana James as Toni Shalifoe, Mia Healey as Shelby Goodkind, Helena Howard as Nora Reid, Reign Edwards as Rachel Reid, and Shannon Berry as Dot Campbell.

Scroll down for a peek at Season 2, featuring the boys before and after they were castaways.

The Wilds, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 6, Prime Video