Americans tuned into The West Wing for a lot of things when it premiered 25 years ago on September 22, 1999.

An adrenaline rush of political maneuvering. A history lesson in the American presidency. A masterclass in propulsive writing from creator Aaron Sorkin. A controversially idealistic belief that elected officials and staff can actually agree long enough to make substantive change for the nation (a feeling we long for today).

But one thing that didn’t always take precedence in the administration of President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) was romance. That’s not to say love wasn’t in the air. The amount of time White House staffers spent together passionately fighting for the causes that got them up in the morning meant emotions were always running high. Couples were bound to emerge and be cut down, and some of them were among the best parts of the series.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, we tear away the politics to rank the 10 best couples that kept The West Wing running on more than just coffee and civic duty.