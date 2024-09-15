‘West Wing’ Cast Calls Out ‘Far-Fetched’ News Storylines During Emmys Reunion

Who better to present Outstanding Drama Series than the cast of a show that has won the category multiple times? Stars of The West Wing — which, during its seven-season run from 1999 to 2006, won 26 Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series in 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2003 — reunited on the 2024 Emmys stage to not only present the award but also celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Martin SheenAllison JanneyRichard Schiff, Janel Moloney, and Dulé Hill reunited on stage, aptly looking just like the Oval Office in the White House. Sheen was appropriately sitting behind the desk when they were introduced.

“From 1999 to 2006, I had the honor of playing the President of the United States on an extraordinary series created by Aaron Sorkin and produced by John Wells,” Sheen said, with Hill following up with, “The name of that series, The West Wing, and we all had the honor of serving in your administration.”

As Janney pointed out, “It’s hard to believe that just 25 years ago, Aaron and the writers actually had to use their imaginations to create interesting plot lines for The West Wing.” Schiff picked up from there, adding, “Unlike today, where storylines can be plucked right off the news, storylines that writers would have deemed a bit far-fetched if not utterly ridiculous 25 years ago.”

Moloney noted, “Our political landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, but two things have not changed: the importance of everyone making sure to be registered and to vote.”

And Sheen finished it off with, “And the quality of the drama series on television.”

While we did get this reunion, fans are still hoping to see the cast together again for some sort of revival — and they’d be all for it. For that to happen, all it would take it is “anyone asking me to do it,” Melissa Fitzgerald told TV Insider in August as she and Mary McCormack celebrated the release of their book, What’s Next – A Backstage Pass to The West Wing – Its Cast and Crew and Its Enduring Legacy of Service. McCormack agreed, noting, “We’re so close to the soundstage now, I would just drive over there and do it. I’ll walk over and get in my suit.”

“Everybody would do it and be so happy to do it,” added Fitzgerald.

We’ll have to wait and see if this is the only West Wing reunion we get. For now, let us know what you thought of this reunion in the comments below.

