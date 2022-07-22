<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

How will their story end? And who will tell it? Well, before The Walking Dead says goodbye, things are, of course, going to get very bloody.

AMC, at the show’s final San Diego Comic-Con panel, announced that the final episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2, and released a trailer offering a first look at Season 11C. It fittingly begins with a look at the series through the years, including Rick (Andrew Lincoln) approaching the doors with “Don’t Open. Dead Inside” written across. There are so many moments to relive!

The survivors don’t just have the walkers to worry about, but as always, humans as well, especially Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. Is it more a matter of who kills each of them than if they’ll both be killed? And it looks like rumors of walkers that can climb walls and open doors aren’t just stories. Watch the trailer above for much more.

According to the logline for the final episodes of The Walking Dead, “threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?”

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead was released in three parts of eight episodes. The first eight premiered on August 22, 2021, while the second eight premiered on February 20, 2022. The 11B finale aired just over three months ago on April 10.

The Walking Dead, Season 11C Premiere, Sunday, October 2, AMC