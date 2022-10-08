Fans were given a first look at Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s The Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City (originally titled Isle of the Dead), at New York Comic Con — and it looks amazing!

The new series will premiere in April 2023, and at the Walking Dead panel, Cohan and Morgan showed off photos depicting their characters Maggie and Negan, solo and together — including with her holding a knife to his throat! — and alongside new characters played by Trey Santiago-Hudson and Charlie Solis.

When the series was first announced in March, it was said to be following Maggie and Negan into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The first season will consist of six episodes. Eli Jorné serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers.

“Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan,” Cohan said in a statement in March. “Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Added Morgan at the time, “I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better.” He promised the new series would “reinvent the TWD Universe.”

Check out the first photos from The Walking Dead: Dead City below. They come as The Walking Dead is nearing its end, with only seven episodes left and the series finale set for Sunday, November 20.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Series Premiere, April 2023, AMC and AMC+