‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Sets Spring Premiere as HBO Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
The Time Traveler's Wife Theo James and Rose Leslie
HBO

Get ready to travel back and forth through time in HBO‘s upcoming adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Set for a spring 2022 premiere on HBO and HBO Max, the six-episode first season from Steven Moffat and director David Nutter stars Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare Abshire and Henry DeTamble, the star-crossed lovers at the center of this beloved tale.

The Time Traveler's Wife Theo James and Rose Leslie

(Credit: HBO)

The magical love story centers around Clare and Henry’s relationship through the years, their marriage, and the problem they must face together… time travel. Along with Leslie and James, the series features Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, The Time Traveler’s Wife is executive produced by Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, Joseph E. Iberti, and David Nutter. Below, get a first look at the characters in all-new images released during HBO’s Winter 2022 TCA presentation.

And stay tuned for more news, a trailer, exact premiere date, and other details as spring approaches.

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Series Premiere, Spring 2022, HBO

The Time Traveler's Wife Theo James
HBO

Theo James plays Henry, a man who can travel back and forth through time. Through this ability, he often collides with Clare and others essential to his story.

The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1 Rose Leslie
HBO

Rose Leslie portrays Clare, a woman whose life is impacted by her ties to Henry. Here, it appears she’s waiting for him, something a time traveler’s wife has to do quite frequently it seems.

The Time Traveler's Wife Theo James Rose Leslie
HBO

Henry and Clare’s love for each other serves as the central storyline for this epic tale. Theo James and Rose Leslie bring the characters to life in this television adaptation.

The Time Traveler's Wife Natasha Lopez
HBO

Natasha Lopez plays Clare’s best friend Charisse. Their bond will play an integral role in the stories being told.

The Time Traveler's Wife Desmin Borges
HBO

Desmin Borges portrays Gomez, best friend to James’ Henry. Their bond plays a key role in Henry’s story.

