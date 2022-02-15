‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Sets Spring Premiere as HBO Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)

Get ready to travel back and forth through time in HBO‘s upcoming adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Set for a spring 2022 premiere on HBO and HBO Max, the six-episode first season from Steven Moffat and director David Nutter stars Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare Abshire and Henry DeTamble, the star-crossed lovers at the center of this beloved tale.

The magical love story centers around Clare and Henry’s relationship through the years, their marriage, and the problem they must face together… time travel. Along with Leslie and James, the series features Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, The Time Traveler’s Wife is executive produced by Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, Joseph E. Iberti, and David Nutter. Below, get a first look at the characters in all-new images released during HBO’s Winter 2022 TCA presentation.

And stay tuned for more news, a trailer, exact premiere date, and other details as spring approaches.

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Series Premiere, Spring 2022, HBO