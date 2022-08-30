Dr. Jennifer Melfi once said, “People only see what you allow them to see.” And you’re gonna want to see this!

Funko, the toy company that has pretty much taken over the collectible universe (and a ton of shelf space) with their ubiquitous four-inch figures inspired by nearly every corner of pop culture, is about to drop a collection of their iconic POP! figures that TV fans won’t be able to fuggedabout: The Sopranos.

Widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time, HBO’s hit ran from 1999 to 2007, won 21 Emmys, redefined how television told stories, captivated millions, and made a star of the late James Gandolfini, who played unexpectedly sympathetic anti-hero Tony Soprano. Now, 15 years after Tony sat down at Holsten’s with wife Carmela (Edie Falco) and the kids (Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler) before fading to black (and triggered so many post-credits theories), New Jersey’s favorite depressive mob boss and some of his family — both by blood and bloodshed — are getting the vinyl treatment. And TV Insider has your first look!

So leave the gun and take a gander. And then pop (get it?!) on over to the collector’s haven that is EntertainmentEarth.com to find out more about when and where you can get your hands on these long-awaited $12 boxes of awesome.

Now… who do we need to talk to about getting a 30 Rock collection next?!