First Look: ‘The Sopranos’ Cast Gets the Funko POP! Treatment (PHOTOS)

Damian Holbrook
Dr. Jennifer Melfi once said, “People only see what you allow them to see.” And you’re gonna want to see this!

Funko, the toy company that has pretty much taken over the collectible universe (and a ton of shelf space) with their ubiquitous four-inch figures inspired by nearly every corner of pop culture, is about to drop a collection of their iconic POP! figures that TV fans won’t be able to fuggedabout: The Sopranos.

Widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time, HBO’s hit ran from 1999 to 2007, won 21 Emmys, redefined how television told stories, captivated millions, and made a star of the late James Gandolfini, who played unexpectedly sympathetic anti-hero Tony Soprano. Now, 15 years after Tony sat down at Holsten’s with wife Carmela (Edie Falco) and the kids (Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler) before fading to black (and triggered so many post-credits theories), New Jersey’s favorite depressive mob boss and some of his family — both by blood and bloodshed — are getting the vinyl treatment. And TV Insider has your first look!

So leave the gun and take a gander. And then pop (get it?!) on over to the collector’s haven that is EntertainmentEarth.com to find out more about when and where you can get your hands on these long-awaited $12 boxes of awesome.

Now… who do we need to talk to about getting a 30 Rock collection next?!

Tony Soprano with Duck

Come on in, the water’s fine! This guy, immortalizing one of the show’s most memorable moments, is ready to take a dip to ease his mind.

Tony Soprano

It’s not easy being number one! Especially with shrink’s appointments, college visits, ill-fated fishing trips, and afternoons in the Pine Barrens to juggle. Thankfully, this four-inch iteration is standing still. But are we being paranoid, or he is staring at us?

Carmela Soprano

Tony’s wife famously stated that “I didn’t marry a cartoon character,” but this is pretty damn close…and pretty darn perfect! After everything the woman went through being married to the mob, Carmela Soprano deserves the honor of being POP!-ified, so pay her some respect and make sure she gets proper placement in your collection.

Christopher Motisanti

In the mood for some pastry? The POP! version of Michael Imperioli’s Christapha, as Adriana would call him, makes his way to the front of the line with a package of sfogliatelle in hand.

At least we hope that’s what is in there!

Silvio Dante

Bada bing! If you thought the club owner and soldier in Tony’s crew had an immovable head of hair, just wait ’til you seem him in molded vinyl form! Invite him to join your family of The Sopranos collectibles. If only to protect the rest of them!

 

Paulie in Track Suit

Every top dog needs a confidant and this Funko exclusive POP! is here to provide backup in the form of extra muscle or a wisecrack. Customers may purchase up to two pieces per household. And because he’s exclusive to funko.com, please note this item does not qualify for discounts or promotions.

