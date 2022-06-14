Funko Unveils ‘Friends’ & ‘The Peacemaker’ POP! Exclusives for SDCC

Ah yes, take a deep breath… you can almost smell the pungent, practically gamey parfum de fanboy of the packed and overly stimulating San Diego Convention Center once again. And that is because, for the first time in two years, San Diego Comic-Con is happening live. As in, with actual people and possibly even events worth tweeting about.

Going down this July 21-24, the annual pop-culture celebration of all things awesome is emerging from its COVID cocoon where it has subsisted on a steady diet of pre-taped zoom panels and tireless workers since 2019. And that means folks heading to the city will be stashing away cash in hopes of scoring some of the convention-only items that brands bring out for the annual event. Chief among them every year are the endlessly coveted collectible vinyl figures from Funko, which has more than 50 exclusives for SDCC 2022 from properties like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Ted Lasso, Parks and Recreation, and Squid Game.

And since we love our Funkos as much as we love TV — and Comic-Con — it is our great pleasure to reveal to you two of the TV-themed exclusives that will be available this July at the company’s massively popular (read: always crowded) booth on the convention floor. Try not to fall in love with these guys. We dare ya…

Stealing a stuffed penguin from a baby isn’t as easy as it seems, but with Pop! Hugsy the Penguin from Friends, making the transfer could be fun. Help Joey make the swap and add this adorable limited-edition Funko web-exclusive Pop! of Hugsy the Penguin to your collection. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.38-inches tall.

Make some noise for Peacemaker! Limited-edition Funko web exclusive Pop! Peacemaker is flashing the peace sign, and he wants to join your collection at all costs. Add fun and adventure to your DC set with Pop! Peacemaker. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.31-inches tall.

For more on Funko’s POP TV line up, check out their official website here. And pick us up a Moira Rose while you’re at it?