Nathan Fillion & ‘The Rookie’ Cast Is All Geared Back up for Season 8 (PHOTOS)

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juares, Deric Augustine as Miles Penn — 'The Rookie' Season 8
Disney/John Russo

The LAPD is going to have its hands full when The Rookie returns for its eighth season early on in 2026, and fortunately, they’re ready — as you can see in the cast photos featuring all the stars.

The Rookie Season 8 premieres January 6, 2026, meaning the wait is almost over after the finale aired last May. The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper,  Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juares, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

The new season is taking the LAPD international, specifically to Prague, as the team assists the FBI with a case, as first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Rookie Season 8 also has to address the cliffhangers of the last finale, including Monica’s (Bridget Regan) immunity deal and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) being so close to getting back together (if only she hadn’t fallen asleep, understandable after working the night shift).

Scroll down to see the cast photos, then let us know what you’re looking forward to in Season 8 in the comments section.

The Rookie, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 10/9c, ABC

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

Disney/John Russo

