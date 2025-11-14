Nathan Fillion & ‘The Rookie’ Cast Is All Geared Back up for Season 8 (PHOTOS)

The LAPD is going to have its hands full when The Rookie returns for its eighth season early on in 2026, and fortunately, they’re ready — as you can see in the cast photos featuring all the stars.

The Rookie Season 8 premieres January 6, 2026, meaning the wait is almost over after the finale aired last May. The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juares, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

The new season is taking the LAPD international, specifically to Prague, as the team assists the FBI with a case, as first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Rookie Season 8 also has to address the cliffhangers of the last finale, including Monica’s (Bridget Regan) immunity deal and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) being so close to getting back together (if only she hadn’t fallen asleep, understandable after working the night shift).

Scroll down to see the cast photos, then let us know what you’re looking forward to in Season 8 in the comments section.

The Rookie, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 10/9c, ABC