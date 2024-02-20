‘The Rookie’: A Timeline of Chen & Bradford’s Relationship (So Far)

Never mind the good guys and bad guys on The Rookie — it’s #Chenford fans who are “quite a force to be reckoned with,” as star Eric Winter told us last year.

Winter and costar Melissa O’Neil cultivated Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen’s chemistry for four seasons before the two characters even shared a kiss on the ABC procedural. And that fourth-season-finale lip-lock — part of an undercover operation for the characters — was “supposed to be perfunctory,” The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley told us in 2022. “But it really opened up a door that the audience has wanted us to open for a long time,” he added.

Indeed, the couple dubbed Chenford finally went official — and aboveboard — in Season 5. Now a new season is upon us, and only the Rookie writers know what’s in store for these LAPD lovebirds. Before the Season 6 premiere, check out Chen and Bradford’s love story so far in the gallery below.

The Rookie, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 9/8c, ABC