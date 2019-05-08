‘The Rook’: First Look & Premiere Date for the Secret Society of the Checquy (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
The Rook
Starz
The Rook - Myfanwy Thomas (Emma Greenwell) and Monica Reed (Olivia Munn)
Starz

Myfanwy Thomas (Emma Greenwell) and Monica Reed (Olivia Munn)

The Rook cast
Starz

Linda Farrier (Joely Richardson), Myfanwy, and Monica

The Rook - Greenwell
Starz

Myfanwy

The Rook - Richardson
Starz

Linda

1 of

Ready to meet a new secret society?

Starz announced Wednesday that its new female-led supernatural spy thriller, The Rook, starring Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, and Olivia Munn will premiere Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c.

The network also released new key art featuring Greenwell, who plays Myfanwy Thomas. The art’s tagline, “Awaken the Power Within,” “teases Myfanwy’s quest to uncover her expunged past and the mysterious journey that lies ahead for her this season.”

'The Spanish Princess' Cast Teases Sizzling Royal Drama in the New Starz Series
Related

'The Spanish Princess' Cast Teases Sizzling Royal Drama in the New Starz Series

The series, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Daniel O’Malley, follows Myfanwy, “who wakes up in the rain beside London’s Millennium Bridge with no memory of who she is and no way to explain the circle of latex-gloved dead bodies splayed around her.”

She learns she’s a high-ranking official in the last truly secret service for people with paranormal abilities in Britain, the Checquy, and must navigate its “dangerous and complex world” to find out who erased her memory and why she’s being targeted.

'A Discovery of Witches,' 'The Passage' & More Books Coming to TV in 2019
Related

'A Discovery of Witches,' 'The Passage' & More Books Coming to TV in 2019

The series also stars Adrian Lester, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, John Fletcher, Shelley Conn, and James D’Arcy.

Click through the gallery above to see the key art and first look photos of Greenwell, Richardson, and Munn.

The Rook, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 30, 8/7c, Starz

The Rook

Emma Greenwell

Joely Richardson

Olivia Munn




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View
1
‘The View’: Alyssa Farah-Griffin Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Is ‘Winning’ in Don Jr. Split
wheel-of-fortune-12-11
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shocker as Player Cruelly Misses $40,000 Win Despite Solving Puzzle
Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin
3
‘The View’: Joy Behar Roasts Sunny Hostin for Drunken Reaction to Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Annie’
jeopardy-12-12
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Bill McKinney Explains Shock Defeat & ‘Unfair’ Aspect of New Champ
Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal in The Day of the Jackal - Season 1
5
‘The Day of the Jackal’ Finale Recap: A Thrilling Conclusion and a Vision for Season 2