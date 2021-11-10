‘The Resident’ Preview: Is AJ’s Mother Going to Die? (VIDEO)

It looks like Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) isn’t going to be the only one who has a problem with Trevor Daniels (Miles Fowler) being at Chastain on The Resident. She wasn’t happy when the son she gave up showed back up in her life earlier in Season 5, and now, post-time jump, he’s one of the interns under now-attending Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) — and he’s not making friends.

In fact, as the promo for the November 16 episode, “Who Will You Be,” shows, Billie clues Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) — no longer at Chastain — in on Devon’s problems. “He’s arrogant. He broke every rule of medicine to prove a point,” Devon says. “The patient is what comes first, not us,” Conrad tells Trevor. How long will it be before Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) are able to convince Conrad to come back? They’re going to try in this episode.

See Also Bruce Greenwood & Jane Leeves on 'The Resident's Kit & Bell (VIDEO) 'They're sort of better together than they are apart, so it sort of makes sense for them,' Leeves says of the KitBell relationship.

Meanwhile, Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), now famous after the time jump, is signing his book when his mother, Carol (Summer Selby), collapses. We’ve seen her battling cancer, but now, she’s back at Chastain, in multi-organ failure. Watch the promo below for more, including a heartbreaking moment between AJ and Conrad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“AJ will be dealing with his mom because she’s not all the way cured. That’s going to be a constant source of heartbreak for him and concern and worry,” co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider about the character post-time jump. “He also is going to be a big star in the world of medical media people. He writes a book and gets really famous and he’ll have to deal with that and the repercussions of that.”

Also in this next episode, Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) and her sister Padma (Aneesha Joshi) deal with an unexpected visit from their parents (Bernard White, Anna George).

Scroll down for another look at “Who Will You Be?” with the photos from the episode.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox