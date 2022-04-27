‘The Resident’ Preview: Andrew McCarthy Arrives After a Doctor Is Shot (VIDEO)

Is the Chastain staff about to lose another of their own in The Resident Season 5? It’s possible in the May 3 episode, “Risk.”

As seen in the promo, Dr. Kincaid Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) quits — she’d been thinking of leaving in the last episode, after one of the men in the fake prescription ring spotted her — and she and Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) will have their own goodbye before everyone sees her off. “You guys are the best,” she says. But as she’s driving away, with Conrad watching, it looks like she’s shot. Watch the video below for a look.

That will presumably be what brings in her father, Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy, recurring for the rest of the season with the potential to return next year). We have a feeling Cade is going to survive, meaning there’s plenty of time to see what the father-daughter relationship is like.

After all, executive producer Peter Elkoff told TV Insider, “he’s a brilliant surgeon and an incredibly charming guy, but he’s also one of those guys who thinks he’s pretty much God’s gift to everything and everyone — and he may well be — except perhaps to his daughter, who he has a very complicated relationship with. If you have a complicated relationship with Cade, you’re probably going to have a slightly complicated relationship with Conrad.”

In “Risk,” after one of the doctors is shot outside the hospital, the ER is put into lockdown. Plus, Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) work with a patient who learns he is unable to receive a lung transplant, due to his vaccination status, and Devon and Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) try to juggle the new dynamics of their relationship.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from the episode.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox