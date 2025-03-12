Netflix‘s latest Shondaland series, The Residence poses the question, what if you set the game clue against the backdrop of the White House?

Helmed by showrunner Paul William Davies0, who previously tackled courtroom dynamics with For the People and D.C. drama with Scandal, this latest series introduces a new kind of investigator in Uzo Aduba‘s Cordelia Cupp. A consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department, Cordelia is brought in to solve a potential murder when one individual winds up dead amid a state dinner.

But what spawned this White House murder mystery? Taking inspiration from Kate Andersen Brower’s 2016 book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, Davies says, “Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beers] gave me the book years ago and asked if I had something that I could think of to do with it in terms of a show, but I didn’t quite know. And then weirdly, one night, I was doing extra research on the White House staff, and I stumbled into this C-Span video of the then-White House chief usher testifying before the Senate Banking Committee about some boxes in the White House.”

As Davies recalls, “[The usher was] talking about the different rooms on the third floor of the White House. The game room, the music room, and the solarium. And as he was talking, I was like, ‘Oh wait, this is a Clue board.'”

And so, Davies got to the drawing board, bringing to life a large ensemble of suspects for Cordelia to cross-examine alongside FBI-appointed agent, Edwin Park (Randall Park). But as much as The Residence is a White House whodunit, it is also a love letter to the residence and its plethora of workers.

“The project started with reading about the funny and almost farcical stories, and then other times really heartwarming or sometimes heartbreaking stories about the lives of the people that work there and the work they do and the relationships they have with each other and with the administrations that come and go,” Davies tells TV Insider. “And I really wanted to honor that and tell as many of those stories as I could in a way that was fun and in service of the fun mystery that we’re [solving].”

Below, Davies, Aduba, Park, and more break down the need-to-know characters from this must-see mystery.

