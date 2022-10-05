Before ‘The Real Love Boat,’ Catch Up With the Stars of the Original ‘Love Boat’

All aboard The Love Boat! Ahead of The Real Love Boat hitting CBS on October 5, we’re checking in with the cast of the original series.

As CBS explains, The Real Love Boat — hosted by couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell — will bring singles together on a luxury Mediterranean cruise for a chance at a cash prize, a once-in-a-lifetime Princess Cruises trip, and, of course, true romance. “Destination dates, challenges, and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” the network adds.

The Real Love Boat sets sail 45 years after its inspiration. ABC’s The Love Boat — which premiered on September 24, 1977, after three TV movies — featured episodic tales of romantic adventures and misadventures, with guest stars like Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Tom Hanks, and Michael J. Fox.

But we’re here to talk about the crew of the Pacific Princess! We have updates on all the regular cast members — except for Pat Klous (Cruise Director Judy McCoy), who dropped off the radar after her final screen role in 1987 — so read on to check out the ports of call of their post-Love Boat careers.

The Real Love Boat, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 5, 9/8c, CBS