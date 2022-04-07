Hot Decade: The 1970s

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,' HBO, John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke
Welcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!

Things were bigger in the ’70s: the lapels, the hair, the heels. So how does TV capture all that in its current obsession with the Me Decade? By focusing on the little things, says Max Borenstein, exec producer of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Sundays, 9/8c, HBO), the 10-part drama about the NBA team starring John C. Reilly and Quincy Isaiah (above center). “It’s the cigarette holders. It’s the way buildings looked. Even exit signs were different.”

These details also give entrée to the making of The Godfather in The Offer (premieres Thursday, April 28, Paramount+), featuring wide-tied Hollywood hotshot Robert Evans (Matthew Goode, below right), and the bare-chested world of skin magazines repped by Jake Johnson (below left) in the racy series Minx (Thursdays, HBO Max). We dig it.

