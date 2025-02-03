The Last of Us is gearing up for its Season 2 return, and HBO is unveiling a first look at the latest chapter with several first-look photos teasing the return of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), along with several new characters.

Based on the wildly popular video game from Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows hardened survivor Joel, who, 20 years after the end of modern civilization, agrees to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. Their journey was chronicled in the first season as it was revealed that Ellie was immune to the fungal virus that had infected the globe, making her one of the last hopes for the world.

But when Joel wasn’t able to let go of the girl he began to see as a second daughter, after his first perished upon the start of the apocalypse, he took extreme measures to keep her. After delivering her to the Fireflies for medical procedures, Joel realized that it would have potentially deadly consequences for Ellie, and he took matters into his own hands, massacring those responsible, and stealing Ellie away.

When she awakens from her drug-induced haze, he lies about her potential to save others, claiming the experiments were unsuccessful as they set out west. And now, the story is set to pick up five years later as Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they’d left behind when viewers last saw them.

Set to arrive in April, Season 2 is making way for more video game characters fans will recognize, including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced), and many more. Below, get a closer look at Pascal and Ramsey’s return as Joel and Ellie with the newest faces joining the mix as well as a few familiar ones as well.

The Last of Us, Season 2 Premiere, April 2025, HBO and Max