7 Terrifying Facts You Need to Know Before Watching ‘The Hillside Strangler’

Warning: The following post contains discussions of sexual assault, murder, and acts of violence against women.

In the late ’70s, the City of Angels was gripped by fear as the Hillside Strangler stalked Los Angeles, targeting young women and turning the city’s hillsides into his hunting ground. During those harrowing months, residents lived under a constant cloud of paranoia, with every shadowed street and winding canyon road feeling like a potential crime scene.

The Hillside Strangler is a new four-part miniseries from MGM+ that revisits a harrowing period when Los Angeles was locked in panic by the Strangler. Featuring exclusive interviews, including unprecedented access to one of the killers, the series retraces the paths of the monsters who preyed on the vulnerable, the investigators who ultimately brought them to justice, and the victims whose stories were too often overshadowed by the brutality of the crimes themselves.

Before diving headfirst into MGM+’s new docuseries, though, there are several key facts about the case worth knowing, offering essential context to better understand the events and the lasting impact left in its wake.