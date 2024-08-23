‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Premiere: Joan Vassos & Kelsey Anderson’s Dad Have Perfect Meet-Cute (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson on 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

We won, Bachelor Nation! After meeting Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark Anderson, on The Bachelor, fans campaigned for Mark to get the chance to find love again on The Golden Bachelorette (or as the next Golden Bachelor). All that manifesting worked because Kelsey’s dad is one of Joan Vassos’ suitors on The Golden Bachelorette.

ABC has released photos of Joan on the first night of her Golden Bachelorette journey. She meets Mark, and we can’t help but ship these two already. She’s also introduced to more suitors who hope to win Joan’s heart. Who will get the First Impression Rose? Place your bets!

The 61-year-old will be introduced to 24 men on premiere night, but she’ll have to begin whittling down the contestants right away. The network has given a glimpse of Joan’s first rose ceremony. Joan’s no stranger to rose ceremonies after The Golden Bachelor, but now she’s the one handing them out.

Scroll down to get a peek into The Golden Bachelorette premiere night.

The Golden Bachelorette, Series Premiere, September 18, 8/7c, ABC

Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson on 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The introduction we've all been waiting for

Just look at that smile! Mark and Joan share a touching moment when they’re first introduced. Could these two could find love together after loss? (We’re crossing our fingers!)

Joan Vassos during 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The golden girl

It’s her time to shine! Joan dazzles in a gorgeous gown as she awaits her suitors on premiere night. After having to leave The Golden Bachelor due to a family emergency, Joan is getting another chance to find love.

Joan Vassos and Charles on 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Joan's introduced to Charles L.

Joan has to meet all 24 guys on night one. One of the suitors is Charles L., a retired data analyst and father of two.

Joan Vassos and Jordan on 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Enchanted to meet you

Jordan has quite the smile on his face meeting Joan for the first time. Jordan is a 61-year-old sales manager from Chicago, Illinois.

Joan Vassos and Gary on 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

A new Gary

Joan searched for love with Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor, but she meets Gary on The Golden Bachelorette. Same name and pronunciation, but different spellings. Gary is a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California.

Joan Vassos at her first rose ceremony on 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Joan's first rose ceremony

Joan’s got some tough decisions to make on premiere night. Who will make an impression and receive the first batch of roses? Time will tell!

Joan Vassos and Jesse Palmer on 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Joan & Jesse Palmer chat

Host Jesse Palmer will be a pillar of support for Joan on her journey to love in her golden years.

The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos

