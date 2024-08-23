Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

We won, Bachelor Nation! After meeting Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark Anderson, on The Bachelor, fans campaigned for Mark to get the chance to find love again on The Golden Bachelorette (or as the next Golden Bachelor). All that manifesting worked because Kelsey’s dad is one of Joan Vassos’ suitors on The Golden Bachelorette.

ABC has released photos of Joan on the first night of her Golden Bachelorette journey. She meets Mark, and we can’t help but ship these two already. She’s also introduced to more suitors who hope to win Joan’s heart. Who will get the First Impression Rose? Place your bets!

The 61-year-old will be introduced to 24 men on premiere night, but she’ll have to begin whittling down the contestants right away. The network has given a glimpse of Joan’s first rose ceremony. Joan’s no stranger to rose ceremonies after The Golden Bachelor, but now she’s the one handing them out.

Scroll down to get a peek into The Golden Bachelorette premiere night.

The Golden Bachelorette, Series Premiere, September 18, 8/7c, ABC