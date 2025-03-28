Is Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) about to solve the case he couldn’t let go that led to his wife Tish (Tonantzin Carmelo) walking away? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the March 31 episode of NCIS: Origins, and he certainly appears to be getting close.

It was a couple episodes ago that Tish learned that Franks hadn’t been able to let what happened to her — she was assaulted and her attacker never found — go once he had a lead. She told him she loved him anyway but couldn’t be with him. Now, in “From the Ashes,” the team investigates the brutal murder of a military sergeant found burned in her car, a case Franks suspects could have a connection to the assault of his estranged wife, Tish.

In our clip, Lala (Mariel Molino) notices Franks staring off, distracted, and checks on him. He takes a moment, then asks for the name of their victim. After Gibbs (Austin Stowell) tells him, Franks then stands up and reveals to him, Lala, and Randy (Caleb Foote), “The guy who killed Joan Lewis attacked Tish 11 months ago in a parking garage.”

He continues, obviously emotional, “Now, she wouldn’t want you to know that about her, but I am telling you, and I hope she’ll forgive me for it. I’m telling you, because I need you to know everything in order to help me catch him.” Watch the full video above for more.

After that previous episode, Schmid told us he didn’t think that would be the last we’d see of Tish.

“I think there’s still a part of that story that needs to be told for multiple reasons. One of those reasons being that Tonantzin as an actress is just so good, but also in the sense that she’s such a big part of Franks’ life that I hope the writers can have her visit Franks, whether it be in the form of the real world or flashbacks or maybe perhaps the ghost of, the angel on the shoulder, the moral compass for him because she has been that,” he shared, “And I think that was the biggest part of their relationship, that she was the only person that Franks would listen to, up until this specific scenario, where she could guide him and be his compass.”

