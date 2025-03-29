‘Breaking Amish’ Star Dies: Mama Mary Schmucker Was 65

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker a.k.a. “Mama Mary” died at the age of 65, TMZ reported. The former reality star reportedly died of complications with cancer on Friday (March 28), and her son Andrew Schmucker confirmed the news to the outlet.

Rebecca Schmucker, her daughter-in-law and married to Abe Schmucker, revealed that Mary had been moved to hospice care in November 2024, by writing on Instagram, “I’m making a prayer request for mom. She’s not feeling good the last few weeks and can’t keep anything down and she’s having trouble eating. She is on hospice now. Her pain has been so bad and they are helping with that. If you could, flood her with positive messages and pray for her to be comfortable and pain free. Thank you!”

Subsequently, Rebecca revealed another in December 2024, which was her last note on the matter of Mary’s health. She wrote, “I’ve been getting a lot of messages asking how mom is doing. There really isn’t much to say because she’s doing about the same. She doesn’t want her personal details shared far and wide and we need to respect her wishes. Prayers are always appreciated for her pain and for her to be able to rest comfortably.” Rebecca had previously revealed in April 2022 that Mary had surgery on her colon.

She’d been diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and shared on Facebook (via US Weekly), “When I did my surgery, they said they got all of the cancer. Two weeks later they called me and said, ‘You have to come in right away.’ Now they tell me, I have stage three cancer, almost stage four. Chemo will not help on stage four. So, why should I even do chemo? But I’m not taking their word for it; I’m going for a second opinion.

Fans of Mary Schmucker turned to her Instagram crocheting videos from 2023 to pay tribute to the reality star.

“You were the highlight of the show. RIP angel. So sorry to the family I pray for peace,” wrote one fan.

“I will always think of you when I use my Tupperware. Rest easy beautiful,” wrote another.

Another one of the many messages of remembrance was, “Sweet dreams Mary. Thank you for being a light in our lives.”

In addition to starring on the TLC reality show about five Anabaptist young adults from Amish and Mennonite communities moving to New York for a fresh perspective, Mary also wrote a cookbook.