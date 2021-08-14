Meet the Major Players of Hulu’s Theranos Drama ‘The Dropout’

As Elizabeth Holmes gears up for a landmark fraud trial, Hulu is filling out the cast of its upcoming drama, The Dropout, a limited series about the Theranos founder’s rise and fall.

Created by New Girl’s Liz Meriwether, based on the ABC News podcast of the same name, and produced by Disney’s 20th Television, The Dropout “will explore what caused the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, once heralded as ‘the next Steve Jobs,’ to lose everything in the blink of an eye,” as Disney touted in a press release.

Below, we compare cast members of The Dropout to the real-life figures they’re playing, starting with the famous film actress who replaced Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon in the lead role.