Ready to once again question if you can believe what you’re seeing? The Capture returns to Peacock for its second season on November 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the cast.

In 2020, the thriller had us questioning how far deepfake technology could go, and now, in Season 2, there’s a new conspiracy. The six episodes star Holliday Grainger, Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, Andy Nyman, Ron Perlman, Rob Yang, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder, and Nigel Lindsay.

In Season 2, Britain is under siege, with hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. And DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger), entrenched in the UK’s ‘Correction’ unit, is in the middle of a new conspiracy, with a new target. “But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?” the description asks. These episodes will feature ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

Ben Chanan serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Also executive producing are David Heyman, Rosie Alison, and Tom Winchester for Heyday Television, Tom Coan for Universal International Studios, and Ben Irving for the BBC alongside Ben Chanan and Derek Ritchie. Kristian Dench is producer. James Kent and Philippa Langdale serve as directors. The series is produced by Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Check out the first-look photos of Season 2 below.

The Capture, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 3, Peacock (Season 1, Streaming now)