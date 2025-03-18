Get ready to revisit the Gilded Age-set drama at the heart of Apple TV+‘s series The Buccaneers as the Edith Wharton-inspired show gears up for Season 2.

With a premiere date already set, Apple has unveiled several first looks and teases for fans to sink their teeth into. Below, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know details ranging from the premiere and teases to casting, plot details, and more. Scroll for a peek at what’s on the horizon and stay tuned for updates as we learn more in the weeks ahead.

When will The Buccaneers Season 2 premiere?

Apple TV+ has officially set The Buccaneers‘ Season 2 premiere for Wednesday, June 18, with the first episode available and one following each week through Wednesday, August 6, when the finale episode arrives. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

Does The Buccaneers Season 2 have a trailer?

No trailer or official episodic footage is available yet, but Apple did release a teaser, which reminds viewers to save the date for the premiere, while also introducing us to some of the new series ensemble stars. Watch it, below, and stay tuned for the full trailer as we approach the summer. Additionally, the photos, below, offer an even closer look at what’s next for the characters at the center of this series.

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who stars in The Buccaneers Season 2?

Season 2 of The Buccaneers will see several of its original stars back reprising their roles, including Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George, Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George, and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

Other returning favorites are Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable. Additionally, Barney Fishwick is back as the detestable Lord James Seadown with Adam James returning as Colonel Tracy St. George.

Among the new stars joining the show are Leighton Meester as Nell, Greg Wise as Reede Robinson, Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson, Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino, and Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan.

What is The Buccaneers Season 2 about?

Once again following a group of fun-loving American girls who make a splash in 1870s London, The Buccaneers Season 2 sees them finding a home in England, which they’re practically running. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel and the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, a heroine to a wave of young American heiresses landing in England. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and will have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births, deaths, and much more.

Who makes The Buccaneers Season 2?

Inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, The Buccaneers is created for television by Katherine Jakeways, and directed by William McGregor, Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick, and Charlie Manton. Jakeways and Susanna White executive produce the show, which is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company.

Below, get a closer look at Season 2 with several first-look images, and stay tuned for more details as we approach the premiere.

The Buccaneers, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 18, Apple TV+