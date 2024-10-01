The Buccaneers is adding a big star to its dazzling ensemble as Leighton Meester joins the Apple TV+ series for its second season.

As we await word on the show’s premiere date, Meester’s casting leaves us wanting more as her role remains under wraps. But while we wait for definitive answers, we’re going to theorize who she might portray in this TV world inspired by Edith Wharton’s final unfinished novel of the same name.

Viewers will recall Season 1 of The Buccaneers followed several young American women as they sought out love in England during the Gilded Age. Concluding with a big to-do wedding between Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth) and Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers), a moment outside of the ceremony showed Nan’s father, Colonel Tracy St. George (Adam James), revealing to his wife, Mrs. St. George (Christina Hendricks), that Nan’s real mother was on the Duke’s estate.

Season 1’s big twist was that Nan was born to another woman who had worked for her father and was raised by Mrs. St. George as her own. The lingering mystery behind her mother’s identity will likely be revealed in Season 2, and Meester’s casting is certainly something to ponder. After all, she does have a strong resemblance to Frøseth, as seen above.

While we await word on Meester’s official role, fans can rest assured that Frøseth will be back as Nan alongside Hendricks, Remmers, Alisha Boe‘s Conchita Closson, Josie Totah‘s Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag‘s Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse‘s Jinny St. George, Mia Threapleton‘s Honoria Marable, Matthew Broome‘s Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan‘s Lord Richard Marable, and Barney Fishwick‘s Lord James Seadown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Apple TV+ unveiled that while Season 1 followed a group of fun-loving American girls as they exploded onto the scene in 1870s London, this time around, the Buccaneers are no longer invaders as they now call England their home. Nan is now the Duchess of Tintagel and the most influential woman in the country, while Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, seen as a heroine to a wave of young American heiresses.

Meanwhile, Jinny is on every front page as she’s wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard as they have brushes with romance, lust, births, and deaths.

Written for television by series creator Katherine Jakeways, The Buccaneers‘ second season is directed by William McGregor, Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick, and Charlie Manton. Meanwhile, Jakeways, Beth Willis, and Susanna White serve as executive producers on the series. Stay tuned for updates on Meester’s role, catch the fun video above while we await news on additional details for Season 2, and let us know what you think of the theory regarding Nan’s mom in the comments section below.

The Buccaneers, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+