‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle’s Journey Begins in a First Look Promo (VIDEO)

“I’m Michelle, and I’m your new Bachelorette,” Michelle Young says, introducing herself in the new promo for ABC’s 18th season of The Bachelorette.

The 30-second teaser gives viewers a first look at the premiere as cohosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams welcome Michelle for the journey that’s about to begin. “Your whole life is about to change,” Bristowe tells her.

The lineup is rather dreamy as Michelle’s suitors begin arriving, one after another filing in to meet her. Before you begin to think the night will go on without any odd introductions, the promo unveils some of the wackier romantic gestures being made, like a full-grown man riding in on a children’s firetruck.

Other highlights include a few smooches, a push-up contest, and some good old fashioned kissing up from the men who are vying for Michelle’s affection. When Adams tells Michelle, “those 30 men are all here for you,” that’s something the current Bachelorette calls a “slam dunk.”

While it’s all fun and games now, Michelle’s intentions are made clear as she says, “I’m not going to settle.” And why should she? Don’t miss Michelle’s debut as this season’s Bachelorette. Tune in to Season 18 of the ABC reality favorite when The Bachelorette premieres on October 19 and catch the teaser, below.

Michelle’s teaching the men a few lessons in love when #TheBachelorette premieres Oct 19! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/F6OAUvBOX2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 21, 2021

The Bachelorette, Season 18 Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, 8/7c ABC