Jenn Tran is taking the reins when it comes to her romantic future in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Jenn will begin her journey as the lead of The Bachelor spinoff on July 8.

The 26-year-old entered Bachelor Nation as a contestant during Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor. Joey ultimately proposed to Kelsey Anderson, and The Bachelor fans speculated for weeks as to who would become the new lead of The Bachelorette. Jenn was announced as The Bachelorette’s first Asian American lead during the After the Final Rose special in March 2024.

Jenn’s handsome Season 21 contestants have been revealed ahead of the premiere. The men vying for her heart are from all over North America, from Oklahoma to Canada. All of Jenn’s contestants have Instagram accounts, so if you’re wanting to get to know the men who will be wooing Jenn before the season starts, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to get the Instagram handles of Jenn’s 25 suitors and learn more about their lives before they became The Bachelorette contestants.