Where to Follow Jenn Tran’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2024 Contestants on Instagram

Avery Thompson
Comments
Kevin McDevitt and Thomas Nguyen of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Jenn Tran is taking the reins when it comes to her romantic future in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Jenn will begin her journey as the lead of The Bachelor spinoff on July 8.

The 26-year-old entered Bachelor Nation as a contestant during Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor. Joey ultimately proposed to Kelsey Anderson, and The Bachelor fans speculated for weeks as to who would become the new lead of The Bachelorette. Jenn was announced as The Bachelorette’s first Asian American lead during the After the Final Rose special in March 2024.

Jenn’s handsome Season 21 contestants have been revealed ahead of the premiere. The men vying for her heart are from all over North America, from Oklahoma to Canada. All of Jenn’s contestants have Instagram accounts, so if you’re wanting to get to know the men who will be wooing Jenn before the season starts, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to get the Instagram handles of Jenn’s 25 suitors and learn more about their lives before they became The Bachelorette contestants.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Premiere, Monday, July 8, 8/7c, ABC

Aaron Erb of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Aaron Erb

Follow Aaron Erb on Instagram @erbyderby

Austin Ott of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Austin Ott

Follow Austin Ott on Instagram @austinotterpop

Brendan Barnum of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Brendan Barnum

Follow Brendan Barnum on Instagram @brendanbarnum

Brett Harris of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Brett Harris

Follow Brett Harris on Instagram @brett_harris57

Brian Autz of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Brian Autz

Follow Brian Autz on Instagram @brian.autz

Dakota Nobles of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Dakota Nobles

Follow Dakota Nobles on Instagram @kotablue

Devin Strader of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Devin Strader

Follow Devin Strader on Instagram @devin.strader

Dylan Buckor of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Dylan Buckor

Follow Dylan Buckor on Instagram @dylanbuckor

Grant Ellis of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Grant Ellis

Follow Grant Ellis on Instagram @grantellis__

Hakeem Moulton of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Hakeem Moulton

Follow Hakeem Moulton on Instagram @hakeem.moulton

Jahaan Ansari of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Jahaan Ansari

Follow Jahaan Ansari on Instagram @jah_aan

Jeremy Simon of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Jeremy Simon

Follow Jeremy Simon on Instagram @j____way

John Mitchell of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

John Mitchell

Follow John Mitchell on Instagram @john85mitchell

Jonathon Johnson of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Jonathon Johnson

Follow Jonathon Johnson on Instagram @jiggity.jon

Kevin McDevitt of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Kevin McDevitt

Follow Kevin McDevitt on Instagram @kevmcdev

Marcus Edward of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Marcus Edward

Follow Marcus Edward on Instagram @marcus__edward

Marvin Goodly of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Marvin Goodly

Follow Marvin Goodly on Instagram @marvingoodly

Matt Arnold of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Matt Arnold

Follow Matt Arnold on Instagram @mattarnold74

Ricky Marinez of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Ricky Marinez

Follow Ricky Marinez on Instagram @rickymarinez

Caleb 'Moze' Smith of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Caleb 'Moze' Smith

Follow Caleb “Moze” Smith on Instagram @moze.dangerous

Sam McKinney of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Sam McKinney

Follow Sam McKinney on Instagram @sam.mckinney.23

Sam Nejad of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Sam Nejad

Follow Sam Nejad on Instagram @samnejad_

Spencer Conley of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Spencer Conley

Follow Spencer Conley on Instagram @spencer.conley

Thomas Nguyen of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Thomas Nguyen

Follow Thomas Nguyen on Instagram @the_thomaswin

Tomas Azzano of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Instagram

Tomas Azzano

Follow Tomas Azzano on Instagram @tzzano

The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran

