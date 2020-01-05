‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Premiere: Who Makes the Best Impression on Peter? (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
PETER WEBER, SARAH
ABC/John Fleenor
TAMMY, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

TAMMY, PETER WEBER

LAUREN, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

LAUREN, PETER WEBER

PAYTON, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

PAYTON, PETER WEBER

KATRINA, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

KATRINA, PETER WEBER

COURTNEY, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

COURTNEY, PETER WEBER

JENNA, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

JENNA, PETER WEBER

ALAYAH, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

ALAYAH, PETER WEBER

KYLIE, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

KYLIE, PETER WEBER

NATASHA, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

NATASHA, PETER WEBER

Victoria Fuller and Peter Weber in The Bachelor
ABC/John Fleenor

VICTORIA F., PETER WEBER

MADISON
ABC/John Fleenor

MADISON

MYKENNA, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

MYKENNA, PETER WEBER

MEGAN, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

MEGAN, PETER WEBER

EUNICE, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

EUNICE, PETER WEBER

SHIANN, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

SHIANN, PETER WEBER

SAVANNAH, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

SAVANNAH, PETER WEBER

DEANDRA
ABC/John Fleenor

DEANDRA

KIARRA, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

KIARRA, PETER WEBER

LEXI, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

LEXI, PETER WEBER

ALEXA, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

ALEXA, PETER WEBER

JADE, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

JADE, PETER WEBER

Maurissa Gunn and Peter Weber
ABC/John Fleenor

MAURISSA, PETER WEBER

HANNAH BROWN, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

HANNAH BROWN, PETER WEBER

Peter Weber, Victoria Paul

PETER WEBER, VICTORIA P.

EUNICE, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

EUNICE, PETER WEBER

PETER WEBER, AVONLEA
ABC/John Fleenor

PETER WEBER, AVONLEA

HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor

HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER

Mykenna Dorn and Peter Weber in The Bachelor
ABC/John Fleenor

MYKENNA, PETER WEBER

PETER WEBER, SYDNEY
ABC/John Fleenor

PETER WEBER, SYDNEY

DEANDRA, ALEXA, LAUREN, MAURISSA, MYKENNA, MEGAN, COURTNEY, HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
ABC/John Fleenor
1 of

Airline pilot Peter Weber is back in search of true love on the three-hour season premiere of The Bachelor, airing Monday, January 6 on ABC. Season 24 highlights include appearances by country star Chase Rice, Queer Eye alum Carson Kressley, America’s Next Top Model‘s Janice Dickinson, Bachelor in Paradise fave Demi Burnett, and returning guest Fred Willard.

On the series premiere, 30 women are vying for Peter’s heart. Get ready for a hard-charging career woman from a family of elite lawyers, a delightfully quirky bombshell full of self-doubt, a beauty who can be a real beast, a gorgeous girl next door who is a hoopster at heart, and a sophisticated city girl who speaks her mind — among others. Plus, Bachelorette Hannah Brown is back?!

Get to Know Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS)
Related

Get to Know Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS)

At the end of the night, 22 bachelorettes remain to embark on wild romantic adventures with Peter around the world and attempt to become the love of his life. Romantic and adventurous dates will test the women’s perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the premiere episode and see who might win over Peter in night one!

The Bachelor, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 6, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelor (2002)

Chris Harrison

Peter Weber




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Yellowstone, 1923, 1883 family tree
1
See the Full ‘Yellowstone’ Dutton Family Tree
'And Just Like That…' characters
2
8 Burning Questions for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3
Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in season 1, episode 4 of Landman
3
‘Landman’ Interview: Jacob Lofland Reveals Cooper’s Fate & More
Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher' Season 2
4
‘Reacher’ Season 3 Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed
Steven Krueger as Coach Ben in Yellowjackets
5
‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer: Teens Hunt Down Coach Ben in Wilderness