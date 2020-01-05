‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Premiere: Who Makes the Best Impression on Peter? (PHOTOS)

Airline pilot Peter Weber is back in search of true love on the three-hour season premiere of The Bachelor, airing Monday, January 6 on ABC. Season 24 highlights include appearances by country star Chase Rice, Queer Eye alum Carson Kressley, America’s Next Top Model‘s Janice Dickinson, Bachelor in Paradise fave Demi Burnett, and returning guest Fred Willard.

On the series premiere, 30 women are vying for Peter’s heart. Get ready for a hard-charging career woman from a family of elite lawyers, a delightfully quirky bombshell full of self-doubt, a beauty who can be a real beast, a gorgeous girl next door who is a hoopster at heart, and a sophisticated city girl who speaks her mind — among others. Plus, Bachelorette Hannah Brown is back?!

At the end of the night, 22 bachelorettes remain to embark on wild romantic adventures with Peter around the world and attempt to become the love of his life. Romantic and adventurous dates will test the women’s perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the premiere episode and see who might win over Peter in night one!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bachelor, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 6, 8/7c, ABC