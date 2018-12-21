‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Sneak Peek: Colton Meets His Contestants in the Premiere (PHOTOS)

It’s almost that time again — Colton Underwood begins his journey to find love on The Bachelor when it premieres January 7.

Bachelor Nation first met the 26-year-old on Season 14 of The Bachelorette and even though things didn’t work out then with Becca Kufrin — or with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise — he’s ready to give love another shot to find his future wife.

The season kicks off with the traditional first night, where Colton meets the 30 gorgeous contestants and gets to know them before handing out his First Impression rose and sending a number of them home. Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek!

The Bachelor, Season 23 Premiere, Monday, January 7, 8/7c, ABC