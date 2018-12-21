‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Sneak Peek: Colton Meets His Contestants in the Premiere (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
NICOLE, HANNAH G., ANGELIQUE, ELYSE, CATHERINE, TRACY, COURTNEY, LAURA, ONYEKA, SYDNEY, CAITLIN, KIRPA, DEVIN, CASSIE, CAELYNN, KATIE, DEMI, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell
COLTON UNDERWOOD, ALEX D.
ABC/Rick Rowell

Alex D.

HANNAH B.
ABC/Rick Rowell

Hannah B

LAURA
ABC/Rick Rowell

Laura

CAELYNN, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Caelynn

COURTNEY, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Courtney

COLTON UNDERWOOD, REVIAN
ABC/Rick Rowell

Revian

CATHERINE, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Catherine

ERIKA
ABC/Rick Rowell

Erika

COLTON UNDERWOOD, TAYSHIA
ABC/Rick Rowell

Tayshia

ANNIE, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Annie

COLTON UNDERWOOD, BRIANNA
ABC/Rick Rowell

Brianna

JANE, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Jane

COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Who’s under the sloth costume?

SYDNEY, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Sydney

CASSIE
ABC/Rick Rowell

Cassie

ERIKA, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Erika

NINA
ABC/Rick Rowell

Nina

COLTON UNDERWOOD, KATIE
ABC/Rick Rowell

Katie

ANGELIQUE, COLTON UNDERWOOD
ABC/Rick Rowell

Angelique

HANNAH G.
ABC/Rick Rowell

Hannah G.

COLTON UNDERWOOD, TRACY
ABC/Rick Rowell

Tracy

1 of

It’s almost that time again — Colton Underwood begins his journey to find love on The Bachelor when it premieres January 7.

Bachelor Nation first met the 26-year-old on Season 14 of The Bachelorette and even though things didn’t work out then with Becca Kufrin — or with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise — he’s ready to give love another shot to find his future wife.

The season kicks off with the traditional first night, where Colton meets the 30 gorgeous contestants and gets to know them before handing out his First Impression rose and sending a number of them home. Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek!

The Bachelor, Season 23 Premiere, Monday, January 7, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelor

Colton Underwood

