‘The Amazing Race’ Reveals Biggest Cast Ever & Major Game Changes (PHOTOS)

CBS has revealed the 14 new pairings that will take on the TV adventure of a lifetime in The Amazing Race Season 37, the largest cast in the Emmy-winning reality competition show’s history. This season is being dubbed the “season of surprises” and will be full of “game-changing twists” in every episode, including new game pieces that will make for major changes to the show’s format.

As always, The Amazing Race Season 37 cast includes couples, parent-child duos, friends, and siblings. Phil Keoghan returns as host for Season 37, set to premiere in March after a new episode of Survivor Season 48. Below, find a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the new season of The Amazing Race.

When does The Amazing Race Season 37 premiere?

As previously announced in CBS’ 2025 schedule, The Amazing Race returns on Wednesday, March 5 at 9:30/8:30c.

Who is in The Amazing Race Season 37 cast?

The pairings this season are Nick Fio and Mike Fio, Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge, Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen, Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, Mark Crawford and Larry Graham, Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas, Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden, Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson, Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns, Jeff “Pops” Bailey and Jeff Bailey.

Get to know the contestants in the gallery below.

Is The Amazing Race Season 37 streaming?

The Amazing Race can be watched on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

How is The Amazing Race changing in Season 37?

CBS says that this will be a “season of surprises” with the new teams set to encounter game-changing twists in every episode, including the classic game pieces the Fast Forward and U-Turn — and the additions of new ones, such as a Fork in the Road, which Racers will confront on the first leg in Hong Kong. When teams arrive at the Fork in the Road, they will have to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

Where does The Amazing Race Season 37 start?

The starting point for Season 37’s race has not been revealed, but contestants will travel to Japan, Bulgaria, Dubai, France, and more on their journey. Some of these visits will be first-time locations for the series.

Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, co-creators and executive producers, say the players will be seen “traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group. They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai’s breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on The Amazing Race, in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance. Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists, and turns until we see who the winners are!”

See the full cast of The Amazing Race Season 37 below.

The Amazing Race, Season 37 Premiere, Wednesday, March 5, 9:30/8:30c, CBS