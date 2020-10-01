12 of the Biggest Unanswered Questions After ‘The 100’ Series Finale

Emily Hannemann
8 Comments
Eliza Taylor The 100 Series Finale Clarke Final Scene
Spoiler Alert
Diyah Pera/The CW

The 100

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of The 100, “The Last War.”]

Wednesday’s series finale of The 100 answered many of the show’s biggest questions, like what was the Last War, anyway? And did transcendence mean everyone turns into glowing balls of light? (Spoiler alert: It sure does.)

But for every question answered, there were a few that the final hour didn’t quite manage to address. Below are 12 things we’re still wondering about, now that Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends’ fights are over.

'The 100' Boss Breaks Down the Series Finale & Those 2 Big Returns
Related

'The 100' Boss Breaks Down the Series Finale & Those 2 Big Returns

The 100, Seasons 1-6, Netflix

The 100 Series Finale
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Was it all a dream/hallucination?

Probably not, but that little flicker of Clarke in the first episode was… intriguing. The song that plays in the final moments of the finale is “I’m Not Sleeping” by U2, and the lyrics involve being “wide awake” and “not sleeping,” which, when paired with that image of Clarke from the pilot, raises some questions (and why even include that image if we’re not meant to wonder?). Was this all something Clarke made up in her head as she was daydreaming about Earth and drawing on the walls of her Sky Box cell?

The 100 Last War Alycia Debnam-Carey
Liane Hentscher/The CW

What did the infinity symbols mean?

Throughout the series, there have been recurring infinity symbols; on Lexa’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) tattoo, on the ship that carried Becca (Erica Cerra) down to Earth, on the Flame, and so on. What did those symbols mean? Were they meant to represent humanity’s ceaseless struggle with violence?

Bob Morley as Bellamy in The 100 - Season 7, Episode 11
Dean Buscher/The CW

Who were the beings in the cave, and what was up with Bellamy’s hallucinations?

When Bellamy journeyed through Etherea, he saw a trio of transcended beings. Now, they obviously weren’t Bardoans migrated off-planet, but they couldn’t have been human, either. Who were they, and how did they achieve transcendence? Oh, and what was the deal with Bellamy’s visions and his ability to affect the weather through prayer? We’re guessing it had something to do with Etherea’s atmosphere, but as it stands, it’s another example of Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) being right.

What You Take With You
Jack Rowand/The CW

Who were “the judges”?

We know they’re an all-knowing race that somehow has the power of eternal life vs. eternal crystallization, but that’s about it. Where did they come from? Who gave them the power of transcendence? Or is there just one of them, and that one is basically God? Also, did they build the anomaly stones, or were they created by someone else? And while we’re pondering the anomaly stones, why did they call specifically to O (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (Ivana Millicevic)?

the 100 season 7 episode 12 the stranger gabriel chuku modu
Bettina Strauss/The CW

What happened to the rest of Eligius III?

There were three Eligius missions on the show—one comprised of Diyoza and her prisoners, one that had Gabriel (Chuku Modu) and Josephine (Sarah Thompson), and one that was a “colonizing mission.” Earlier in Season 7, we saw that one of the Eligius III crew on Sky Ring opened the anomaly. What happened to the rest of that mission and the ship they had? Were they the native Bardoans?

Richard Harmon as Murphy and Luisa D'Oliveira as Emori in The 100 - Season 7, Episode 13 - 'Blood Giant'
Colin Bentley/The CW

How did Emori transcend?

If the dead don’t transcend, how did Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira) transcend along with Murphy? Her body was dead by then; at that point, she was “alive” only in the sense that her consciousness was stored on the mind drive. Maybe the mind drive storing her consciousness was enough for transcendence, but there’s still a gray area there.

What You Take With You
Jack Rowand/The CW

Did Kane transcend?

Yes, this is a pretty “out there” theory, but it’s not totally impossible. When Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) nobly floated himself last season, he died—but he had a mind drive in his head. Depending on whether that mind drive lasted the week or so between his death and everyone’s transcendence, it’s possible he went from a mind space to… well, whatever awaited on the other side.

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia in The 100 'Last War'
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Who were the original Bardoans?

This is something else the prequel might delve into, but right now, it’s curious to know there was a race of what very well could’ve been aliens… and they built a whole civilization and got wiped out before the show started. Who were they? What were they doing? Why weren’t they worthy of transcendence?

Eliza Taylor as Clarke in The 100 series finale
Bettina Strauss/The CW

How was Cadogan right about everything, except that the “last war” was a test?

This is something the prequel might answer, if it gets picked up. Although his methods were horrific, Cadogan was right about almost everything; he was right about Etherea, he was right about transcendence and he was right that the dead don’t get to transcend (otherwise, Bellamy totally would’ve been there with the others at the end). How did he know everything? And how did he know everything, but still believe the last test was a war?

Lindsey Morgan as Raven in The 100 - 'The Last War'
Bettina Strauss/The CW

What was on the other planets?

We saw Alpha (Sanctum) and Beta (Sky Ring), but we still don’t know about planets Gamma, Delta and Epsilon. What were the other planets Eligius III discovered like?

The Children of Gabriel
Diyah Pera/The CW

Why don’t dogs transcend?!

If ANYONE DESERVED TRANSCENDENCE, IT WAS PICASSO. The fact that everyone became glowing balls of light except for the dog just feels wrong. Honestly, it’s a good thing Clarke didn’t transcend, so this wonderful pupper didn’t have to live the rest of her life by herself.

The 100

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'NCIS: Hawai'i' cast gathering
1
‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ Cast Reunites for Beachside Sendoff: ‘Ohana Forever’
'NCIS: Hawai‘i', 'CSI: Vegas', 'Chicago Justice'
2
8 TV Franchise Spinoffs That Didn’t Last Long
Susan Backlinie as Chrissie in 'Jaws'
3
Susan Backlinie, ‘Jaws’ Shark’s First Victim, Dies at 77
4
11 Best Mother’s Day TV Episodes
Tiffany Boone, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Sonja Sohn
5
As ‘The Chi’ Returns, Where Are Its Alums?