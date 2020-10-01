12 of the Biggest Unanswered Questions After ‘The 100’ Series Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of The 100, “The Last War.”]

Wednesday’s series finale of The 100 answered many of the show’s biggest questions, like what was the Last War, anyway? And did transcendence mean everyone turns into glowing balls of light? (Spoiler alert: It sure does.)

But for every question answered, there were a few that the final hour didn’t quite manage to address. Below are 12 things we’re still wondering about, now that Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends’ fights are over.

