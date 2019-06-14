11 Teen Drama Icons Who Played Villains on Procedural Dramas (PHOTOS)

James Van Der Beek

Dawson’s Creek: Dawson Leery

Criminal Minds: Tobias Hankel (Season 2, Episode 14 “The Big Game,” and Episode 15 “Revelations”)

Law & Order: SVU: Sean Albert (Season 13, Episode 20 “Father Dearest”)

Kerr Smith villain
CBS

Kerr Smith

Dawson’s Creek: Jack McPhee

CSI: NY: Drew Bedford (Season 4, Episode 2 “The Deep,” Episode 8 “Buzzkill,” Episode 9 “One Wedding and a Funeral,” and Episode 10 “The Thing Abut Heroes…”)

NCIS: Lieutenant Jonas Cobb/Port-to-Port Killer (Season 8, Episode 23 “Swan Song” and Episode 24 “Pyramid”)

NCIS: Los Angeles: David Ross (Season 10, Episode 14 “Smokescreen” and Episode 15 “Smokescreen, Part II”)

Meredith Monroe villain
CBS

Meredith Monroe

Dawson’s Creek: Andie McPhee

Psych: Maddie Bicks (Season 5, Episode 8 “Shawn 2.0”)

NCIS: April Ferris (Season 8, Episode 6 “Cracked”)

Criminal Minds - Luke Perry
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Luke Perry

Beverly Hills, 90210: Dylan McKay

Criminal Minds: Benjamin Cyrus (Season 4, Episode 3 “Minimal Loss”)

TSDBEHI EC387
Aaron Spelling Prod./Everett Collection

Ian Ziering

Beverly Hills, 90210: Steve Sanders

CSI: NY: Thom Weir (Season 6, Episode 17 “Pot of Gold”)

Chad Michael Murray as Tristin Dugray in Gilmore Girls
CBS

Chad Michael Murray

Gilmore Girls: Tristin Dugray

Dawson’s Creek: Charlie Todd

One Tree Hill: Lucas Scott

CSI: Tom Haviland (Season 3, Episode 2 “The Accused Is Entitled”)

James Marsters as Victor Hesse in the pilot of Hawaii Five-0
CBS

James Marsters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Spike

Hawaii Five-0: Victor Hesse (Season 1, Episode 1 “Pilot” and Episode 12 “Hana ‘a’a Makehewa,” Season 2, Episode 1 “Ha’i’ole,” and Season 5, Episode 7 “Ina Paha”)

Zugzwang
Michael Yarish/CBS

Michelle Trachtenberg

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Dawn Summers

Criminal Minds: Diane Turner (Season 8, Episode 12 “Zugzwang”)

Scott Wolf as Jonathan Cole in NCIS - 'Nature of the Beast'
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Scott Wolf

Party of Five: Bailey Salinger

NCIS: Jonathan Cole (Season 9, Episode 1 “Nature of the Beast,” Episode 12 “Housekeeping,” and Episode 24 “Till Death Do Us Part”)

Chris Carmack
CBS

Chris Carmack

The O.C.: Luke Ward

NCIS: Kevin Nelson (Season 6, Episode 14 “Love & War”)

Sasha Alexander villain
NBC

Sasha Alexander

Dawson’s Creek: Gretchen Witter

Law & Order: SVU: Annie Mill (Season 20, Episode 7 “Caretaker”)

1 of

Remember the stars of classic teen dramas like Party of Five, Dawson’s Creek, Beverly Hills, 90210, The O.C., and Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Well, those actors went on to play, in most cases, very different characters from those iconic roles on procedural dramas like Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, CSI (and its spinoffs), and NCIS. We’re taking a look back at some of those villainous turns for stars from teen dramas from the ’90s and early 2000s, including James Van Der Beek, Kerr Smith, James Marsters, Luke Perry, and Scott Wolf.

Click through the gallery above to see the teen drama and villainous roles those stars and others played in procedural dramas (and, in one case, a dramedy).

