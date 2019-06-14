11 Teen Drama Icons Who Played Villains on Procedural Dramas (PHOTOS)

NCIS: Jonathan Cole (Season 9, Episode 1 “Nature of the Beast,” Episode 12 “Housekeeping,” and Episode 24 “Till Death Do Us Part”)

Remember the stars of classic teen dramas like Party of Five, Dawson’s Creek, Beverly Hills, 90210, The O.C., and Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Well, those actors went on to play, in most cases, very different characters from those iconic roles on procedural dramas like Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, CSI (and its spinoffs), and NCIS. We’re taking a look back at some of those villainous turns for stars from teen dramas from the ’90s and early 2000s, including James Van Der Beek, Kerr Smith, James Marsters, Luke Perry, and Scott Wolf.

