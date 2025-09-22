Ranking the Most Horrific Major UnSubs on ‘Criminal Minds’

The BAU doesn’t always get the job done (right away, at least).

Over 15 seasons of the original run of Criminal Minds, the same UnSub did occasionally appear more than once. And in some cases, those offenders left a lasting impression on at least one member of the team. When better to take a look back at those than on the 20th anniversary of the series premiere (September 22, 2005)?

Since then, the series has returned for a continuation, Criminal Minds: Evolution, on Paramount+, and some of those UnSubs have certainly been memorable. But there’s nothing like going back to where it all started. And so, TV Insider has ranked the major UnSubs — some are Big Bads, while others will always be remembered by fans for the heinous acts they committed in their episodes — of the CBS drama’s original run from least to most horrific and memorable.

Scroll down to see where killers like Mr. Scratch, Foyet, and Frank land.

Criminal Minds, Streaming Now, Hulu and Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 19 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+