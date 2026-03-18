Every ‘Survivor’ Winner: Where Are They Now?

Miriam Norwitz
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Survivor Winners Rob Mariano, Amber Brkich, Natalie Anderson, Kyle Fraser
Monty Brinton/CBS; CBS

Want to know what you’re playing for? Coming up on 26 years of CBS’s Survivor, 751 players total have hit the beach and fought for the $1,000,000 prize. With 49 seasons under its belt, and the 50th currently airing, there have been two decades of challenges, betrayals, backstabbing friendships, and rewards, all meant to push each contestant’s limits and crown one true Sole Survivor.

While Survivor has undergone a lot of changes over the years, there have been some constants. The contestants always begin the game split into tribes that compete in challenges for rewards and immunity. Each episode features a tribal council, where the losing team has to vote someone out. Eventually, after several eliminations, the players merge into one tribe and everyone’s games are in their own hands.

In honor of the milestone 50th season, we’re looking back at all of the show’s past winners, including two contestants who have taken home the title twice.

As Survivor host Jeff Probst would say… worth playing for? Scroll down for more.

Richard Hatch in 'Survivor' Season 1
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 1, Borneo: Richard Hatch

The original Sole Survivor has been the center of some controversy since being named one of reality TV’s first villains. He competed on 2004’s Survivor: All-Stars, and soon after was sent to prison for 51 months for tax evasion after failing to report his Survivor prize.

Now residing in Newport, Rhode Island, he has made multiple reality TV appearances since his first win, on shows including House of Villains and Celebrity Apprentice.

Tina Wesson and Colby Donaldson in 'Survivor' Season 2 Episode 12
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 2, Australian Outback: Tina Wesson

The first female winner of the show returned in 2004 for Survivor: All-Stars and in 2013 for the Blood vs. Water season. Soon after her Season 2 win, she built a cabin in the woods of North Carolina, teaching the occasional survival classes.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 3, Africa: Ethan Zohn

Ethan had a three-time Survivor run, returning to All-Stars in 2004 and Winners at War in 2020 after his original season.

A keynote speaker, Grassroot Soccer co-founder, 2-time cancer survivor, inventor of CrunchBowl, and philanthropist, he has been extremely active these past few years.

Vecepia Towery and Kathy Vavrick-O'Brien in 'Survivor' Season 4
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 4, Marquesas: Vecepia Towery

Originally from Portland, Vecepia became the first African-American Sole Survivor. She works as a patient experience administrator at a local healthcare company in California and is a certified life coach on the side. She recently made her first onscreen debut since Survivor on The Price is Right in 2025.

Brian Heidik in 'Survivor' Season 5
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 5, Thailand: Brian Heidik

Remembered as one of the show’s villains, Brian has kept relatively quiet after his time on Survivor. He is known as a devoted family man, raising money for charity while working as a top used car salesman in Southern California.

Matthew Von Ertfelda and Jenna Morasca in 'Survivor' Season 6
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 6, The Amazon: Jenna Morasca

The youngest woman to win Survivor, she joined All-Stars just like many previous Sole Survivors. She has had many TV appearances since, including competing on season 19 of The Amazing Race. She now works in Pennsylvania as a veterinary nurse.

Sandra Diaz-Twine in 'Survivor' Season 7
Monty Brinton / CBS

Seasons 7, Pearl Islands: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Four-time Survivor contestant, Sandra is the first two-time Sole Survivor after winning Seasons 7 and 20. Fans consider her one of the greatest players of all time. She later decided to settle in North Carolina and focus on her family life, but also competed on The Traitors in 2024.

Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich in 'Survivor' Season 8
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 8, All-Stars: Amber Mariano (née Brkich)

Winning the second time around, Amber fell in love with the runner-up (Rob Mariano) during her season, getting engaged during the live finale in 2004. She returned for 2020’s Winners at War and on The Amazing Race twice with her husband. She now lives in Florida with Rob and their four daughters.

Chris Daugherty in 'Survivor' Season 9
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 9, Vanuatu: Chris Daugherty

Life went back to normal for Chris following his title of Sole Survivor. He resides in South Vienna, Ohio, with his wife and used his $1 million winnings to build them a house.

Tom Westman in 'Survivor' Season 10
Bill Inoshita / CBS

Season 10, Palau: Tom Westman

Tom competed in 2005 and tied the record for most individual immunity wins in a single season (five). After, he returned to Survivor for Heroes vs Villains in 2010, coming in 16th place. He now works as an insurance salesman after retiring from firefighting.

Danielle Boatwright in 'Survivor' Season 11
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 11, Guatemala: Danni Boatwright

After winning Survivor: Guatemala in May 2005, Danni went on to place 19th on Winners at War (Season 40). She was additionally a contestant on Fox’s game show 99 to Beat. She now works as a podcast host and has spent some time modeling.

Cirie Fields and Aras Baskauskas in 'Survivor' Season 12
Bill Inoshita / CBS

Season 12, Panama: Aras Baskauskas

Following his May 2006 win, Aras continued the Survivor family trend to compete in Blood vs. Water 2013 with his brother Vytas, coming in 11th place. Residing in Santa Monica, he and his wife live with their two sons and have their own clothing line.

Yul Kwon, Ozzy Lusth, Sundra Oakley in 'Survivor' Season 13, Cook Islands
Bill Inoshita / CBS

Season 13, Cook Islands: Yul Kwon

The first Asian American Sole Survivor, Yul, also returned to Survivor for Winner’s at War in 2020, where he placed 14th. He has been busy since, becoming the owner of a frozen yogurt chain, serving as the deputy chief of the Federal Communications Commission’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, and appearing on USA Network’s Snake in the Grass.

'Survivor' 14 winner Earl Cole
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 14, Fiji: Earl Cole

Earl became the first unanimous winner of the show in 2007. Later, he founded the nonprofit pertheskids.org and traveled the world. He went on Snake in the Grass alongside Yul in 2022 and shortly after, got on Shark Tank to promote Smart Tire Company, which partnered with NASA to create airless bicycle tires.

Survivor 15 winner Todd Herzog
Jeffrey R. Staab / CBS

Season 15, China: Todd Herzog

Todd won Survivor: China in Dec 2007. He dated fellow contestant Spencer Duhm afterwards, but married Jess Hermansen in 2020. He now works as a toy maker, occasionally making custom Survivor Funko Pop! Dolls. Todd and fellow contestant Leslie Nease announced a podcast, Beyond the Torch with Todd & Leslie, in 2025.

Natalie Bolton, Parvati Shallow, Cirie Field, and Amanda Kimmel, during tribal council just after Erik Reichenbach gets voted out in 'Survivor: Micronesia'
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 16, Micronesia: Parvati Shallow

Known as the Black Widow and Survivor royalty, Parvati originally placed 6th on Survivor: Cook Islands in 2006, before winning Season 16 in 2008. She went on to win Season 11 of Australian Survivor, Australia v The World in 2025. In between, she finished 2nd on Heroes vs. Villains in 2010 and 15th on Winners at War in 2020. She has since become the best-selling author of Nice Girls Don’t Win.

Survivor 17 winner Bob Crowley
Eric McCandless / Getty / CBS

Season 17, Gabon: Bob Crowley

Bob became the oldest Sole Survivor at 57 in 2008’s Survivor: Gabon. Afterwards, he published an autobiography, Making Waves: The Stories of Maine’s Bob Crowley in 2009. He now holds an annual Survivor-based charity event at a winter camp he opened in Maine.

Survivor Tocantins winner JT Thomas
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 18, Tocantins: JT Thomas

His infamous “perfect game” win in May 2009 was followed by placing 10th in 2010’s Heroes vs. Villains, where he later won the award for the “Dumbest Move in Survivor History” at the reunion show. In 2017, he placed 16th in Game Changers. He spent his winnings giving back to his family and has since married his longtime girlfriend, with fellow castmate Stephen Fishbach as their wedding officiant.

Survivor 19 winner Natalie White
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 19, Samoa: Natalie White

Coming in as a quiet Southern belle, Natalie orchestrated a controversial win against Russell Hantz in 2009 for Samoa. She was also the first woman to win against two other men in the final three. She has stayed out of the public eye since her win.

Survivor Heroes vs. Villains winner Sandra Diaz-Twine
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 20, Heroes vs. Villains: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Also won Season 7 (see above).

Survivor 21 winner Judson
Monty Brinson / CBS

Season 21, Nicaragua: Jud "Fabio" Birza

The youngest winner of Survivor, Jud won Nicaragua at 21 in 2010. Since then, he has continued acting, with roles in 90210 Shark Attack (2014), The Mortal Instruments: City of Heavenly Fire (2014), and My Stepbrother Is a Vampire!?! (2013). He has also gotten married and had a daughter, which he confirmed in 2012.

Survivor: Redemption Island winner Boston Rob
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 22, Redemption Island: Boston Rob

A legend of the game, Rob is the first and only five-time contestant. He started as a player in Season 4, placing 10th, finished Season 8 as runner-up, and, in Season 20, came in 13th, before he became Sole Survivor of Season 22 in May 2011. Rob then reemerged as a mentor in 2019 on Island of the Idols. Lastly, he finished 17th in 2020’s Winners at War. He met his now-wife and fellow Sole Survivor Amber Mariano on Season 8 and proposed during the live finale. He has appeared twice on The Amazing Race and has hosted many other shows. Rob continued his reality television run on The Traitors in 2025.

Sophie Clarke in Survivor: South Pacific
CBS

Season 23, South Pacific: Sophie Clarke

After winning South Pacific in December 2011, Sophie returned in 2020 for Winners at War, placing 10th. Working in the medical field, she is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and was previously the President of Carelon Care Navigation. She resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with her husband and two kids.

Survivor 24 winner Kim Spradlin
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 24, One World: Kim Spradlin

After winning Survivor: One World in 2012, Kim played again in 2020 for Winners at War and placed 9th. In 2013, she earned herself a place in the Survivor Hall of Fame and, starting in 2022, hosted two seasons of the HGTV series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? She still focuses on home design with her husband and their three kids.

Survivor 25 winner Denise Stapley
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 25, Philippines: Denise Stapley

After bouncing back from a losing streak of immunity challenges, Denise’s strategic social game named her Sole Survivor in December 2012. She became the first person to attend all Tribal Councils in a single season and the oldest woman to win, then 41. She returned for Winners at War, finishing 6th. Denise now lives in Iowa, where she is a licensed mental health therapist and one of three AASECT certified sex therapists in the state.

Survivor 26 winner John Cochran
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 26, Caramoan — Fans vs. Favorites: John Cochran

John’s 2011 Survivor debut in South Pacific placed him 8th, before he won Caramoan in May 2013. Following that, he began a career working on TV shows. He was a co-writer on The Millers in 2013-2014, writer of CBS series Kevin Can Wait in 2016, and worked as a co-producer and writer on Star Trek: Lower Decks from 2020-2022.

Survivor 27 winner Tyson Apostol
CBS

Season 27, Blood vs. Water: Tyson Apostol

One of the most notorious Survivor villains, Tyson’s first two attempts in 2009 (placing 8th) and in 2010 (placing 15th) eventually helped his strategic win in December 2013 after his now-wife, Rachel Foulger, with whom he entered the game, was voted out early on. Tyson returned for Winners at War in 2020 but placed 11th. After making appearances on some reality shows, he now cohosts a podcast, The Pod Has Spoken, which discusses all things Survivor.

Survivor 28 winner Tony Vlachos
CBS

Season 28, Cagayan: Tony Vlachos

The second two-time Sole Survivor, Tony won Cagayan in 2014 and Winners at War in 2020. In between, he placed 19th on Game Changers in 2017. He also appeared on Australia v. The World in 2025, finishing 11th. Ranked fourth in Jeff Probst’s Top 10 Survivor players of all time, he is considered a Survivor legend. He was on Season 3 of The Traitors as well and is a police officer in New Jersey.

Survivor 29 Winner Natalie Anderson
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 29, Blood vs Water: Natalie Anderson

Natalie entered Survivor in 2014 with her sister, Nadiya Anderson, who became the first person voted out. To retaliate for her sister, Natalie’s strong relationships and subtle moves led to her victory. She was later runner-up for Winners at War. She is a CrossFit trainer in New Jersey and appeared on Season 4 of The Traitors.

Survivor 30 Winner Mike Holloway
CBS

Season 30, Worlds Apart: Mike Holloway

Named the unofficial leader of the ‘blue collar’ tribe in his season, Mike and his matched record of individual immunity challenge wins (five) led to his success in the game. In 2021, he married Meg Maley, who competed on Big Brother 17 the same year Mike won Survivor, and he has recently worked as a commercial real estate agent.

Survivor 31 Winner Jeremy Collins
CBS

Season 31, Cambodia: Jeremy Collins

Given a second chance by fans after placing 10th on Season 29, Jeremy won Cambodia in December 2015, then finished 8th in Winners at War. Jeremy is a firefighter who resides in Massachusetts with his wife, Val Collins — Season 29 contestant — and their four kids. He was also on The Traitors Season 3 and co-hosted On Fire with Jeff Probst for Season 49.

Survivor 32 Winner Michele Fitzgerald
CBS

Season 32, Kaôh Rōng: Michele Fitzgerald

The first castaway to not attend Tribal Council before the merge, Michele and her secure social standing won in 2016 for Kaôh Rōng — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty after starting on the beauty tribe. She returned for Winners at War and was named second runner-up, becoming a rare returning player to never be voted out. After, she competed on five seasons of The Challenge and lives in Hoboken, N.J.

Survivor 33 Winner Adam Klein
CBS

Season 33, Millennials vs. Gen X: Adam Klein

After winning Millennials vs. Gen X in December 2016, Adam later placed 12th in Winners at War. He is now a keynote motivational speaker, reality TV casting coach, and host of travel show The Coin Flip Trip. He additionally created the #LiveLikeSusie campaign, which raised over $500,000 in a fundraiser for lung cancer research.

Survivor 34 Winner Sarah Lacina
Jeffrey Neira / CBS

Season 34, Game Changers: Sarah Lacina

Originally competing in Survivor: Cagayan and placing 11th, Sarah won Game Changers in 2017. She then placed 4th on Winners at War. In 2022, she went on to compete on CBS’s The Challenge: USA and win the season. She continued in The Challenge: World Championship and finished 4th. She now lives in Iowa with her husband and son.

Survivor 35 Winner Ben Driebergen
CBS

Survivor 35, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers: Ben Driebergen

After winning Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers in 2017, where he made a record of most votes cast against a Sole Survivor with 11 votes, Ben later placed 5th on Winners at War. In 2022 and 2023, Ben faced off against Sarah Lacina on The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: World Championship, although he was medically disqualified from both seasons. He is now a stay-at-home dad in Idaho with his wife and kids.

Survivor 36 Winner Wendell Holland
CBS

Season 36, Ghost Island: Wendell Holland

Ghost Island made Survivor history as the first season to end in a tie. Wendell became Sole Survivor in 2018 after him, and runner-up Domenick Abbate each received five votes. He was voted Sole Survivor when Laurel Johnson, in third place, cast the winning vote. He later returned for Winners at War, finishing 13th. Since then, Wendell has joined the design team of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC and serves as a hotelier at The Gas Lamp Hotel in Philadelphia. He also co-hosts Survivor and reality TV watch parties for fans across the United States.

Survivor 37 Winner Nick Wilson
CBS

Season 37, David vs. Goliath: Nick Wilson

After starting on the underdog team in December 2018, Nick became the Sole Survivor of David vs. Goliath. He came back for Winners at War and placed 7th. He is currently a politician, serving in the Kentucky House of Representatives 82nd House District as a Republican member.

Survivor 38 Winner Chris Underwood
Timothy Kuratek / CBS

Season 38, Edge of Extinction: Chris Underwood

One of the more controversial winners, Chris was voted out third in his season, but was sent to the Edge of Extinction, where he lasted 26 more days. On day 35, he won the second re-entry duel and returned to the game on a second chance. After spending only 13 days playing the game, his strong relationships with the jury led to his success. He later won The Challenge: USA Season 2 and currently works in remote sales in South Carolina.

Survivor 39 Winner Tommy Sheehan
CBS

Season 39, Island of the Idols: Tommy Sheehan

Sole Survivor of Island of the Idols, Tommy’s strong social and manipulation skills crowned him the winner and self-proclaimed “pupper master” of the 2019 season. He appeared on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021 but was medically disqualified in the third episode. He married his now-wife, Nicole, in 2022 and is a fourth-grade teacher.

Survivor 40 Winner Tony Vlachos
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 40, Winners at War: Tony Vlachos

Also the winner of Season 28 (see above).

Survivor 41 Winner Erika Casupanan
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 41: Erika Casupanan

The first Canadian to be named Sole Survivor, Erika is now bright in the spotlight. After winning in December 2021, she is now a keynote speaker and hosts the award-winning podcast, Happy to See Me, meant to inspire people. She also appeared on the first season of The Traitors Canada.

 

Survivor 42 Winner Maryanne Oketch
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 42: Maryanne Oketch

Maryanne became the second Black woman to win Survivor in May 2022. After her season, she began attending medical school at Western University in Ontario. She also hosts a video series produced by TVO Today, Nerds on Health Care.

Survivor 43 Winner Mike Gabler
CBS

Season 43: Mike Gabler

With zero votes against him all season, Mike’s almost unanimous win was earned from his strong gameplay. After his win in December 2022, Mike became the first to donate 100% of his $1 million prize to charities. He split his winnings among 10 Veteran organizations. The heart valve specialist lives in Idaho with his wife and two daughters.

Survivor 44 Winner Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho
CBS

Season 44: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Yam Yam became the first Puerto Rican contestant and winner in May 2023. He owns Miranda Beauty salon in Puerto Rico and resides there with his husband. He also appeared on Season 4 of The Traitors.

Survivor 45 Winner Dee Valladares
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 45: Dee Valladares

After being crowned Sole Survivor of Survivor 45, Dee returned for Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans. She is an entrepreneur and influencer in Miami, and shortly after her season, she was the co-host on the On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast for Season 46. She also appeared on The Challenge: Vets and New Threats.

Survivor 46 Winner Kenzie Petty
CBS

Season 46: Kenzie Petty

The first woman to win the fire-making challenge and later become Sole Survivor, Kenzie won Survivor 46 in May 2024. She owns a salon in Charlotte, N.C., and married her fiancé Jackson Petty, shortly after her season. Present on social media, she posts about being a mom and is currently pregnant with her second child.

Survivor 47 Winner Rachel LaMont
CBS

Season 47: Rachel LaMont

With four wins, Rachel tied the record for most individual immunity wins by a woman during her journey on Survivor 47. She won in December 2024 and later co-hosted the On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast for Season 48. She is a co-founder of Play Resolve and designed their game, Puzzle Hungry.

 

Survivor 48 Winner Kyle Fraser
CBS

Season 48: Kyle Fraser

Kyle’s “secret alliance” with Kamilla Karthigesu was essential to his gameplay, helping him win Sole Survivor in May 2025. He also returned for Survivor 50, placing 23rd after a leg injury during the first immunity challenge had him medically removed. Kyle is now a defense attorney in Brooklyn, NY, and he and his wife recently announced they will be expecting their first baby in May 2026.

Survivor 49 Winner Savannah Louie
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 49: Savannah Louie

The most recent Sole Survivor, Savannah, won in December 2025 and returned for Survivor 50, playing back-to-back. During her season, she matched the record of most individual immunity wins by a woman, and her close alliances with Rizo Velovic— who also returned for Survivor 50 — and Sophi Balerdi took her from being a threat to Sole Survivor. She placed 22nd on Survivor 50 and  is currently a marketing specialist living in Atlanta.

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