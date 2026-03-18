Want to know what you’re playing for? Coming up on 26 years of CBS’s Survivor, 751 players total have hit the beach and fought for the $1,000,000 prize. With 49 seasons under its belt, and the 50th currently airing, there have been two decades of challenges, betrayals, backstabbing friendships, and rewards, all meant to push each contestant’s limits and crown one true Sole Survivor.

While Survivor has undergone a lot of changes over the years, there have been some constants. The contestants always begin the game split into tribes that compete in challenges for rewards and immunity. Each episode features a tribal council, where the losing team has to vote someone out. Eventually, after several eliminations, the players merge into one tribe and everyone’s games are in their own hands.

In honor of the milestone 50th season, we’re looking back at all of the show’s past winners, including two contestants who have taken home the title twice.

As Survivor host Jeff Probst would say… worth playing for? Scroll down for more.