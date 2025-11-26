Global ‘Survivor’ Twists & Differences That U.S. ‘Survivor’ Fans Might Not Know

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Jawan Pitts, Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Jason Treul, Sophi Balerdi, and Nate Moore in 'Survivor 49' Episode 5
Robert Voets / CBS

Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Each week on CBS, fans tune in to see who outwits, outplays, and outlasts as alliances shift, tempers flare, and one castaway edges closer to the million-dollar prize. But Survivor is not just a hit. It’s a global phenomenon.

Created by Brit TV producer Charlie Parsons, the first televised adaptation of the show debuted in September 1997 with Sweden’s Expedition Robinson, where it was an immediate success and helped shape the modern reality competition genre. Today, with more than 50 versions commissioned worldwide and dozens currently airing, the format has grown far beyond its flagship edition.

The American version of Survivor, hosted by Jeff Probst, premiered in 2000 and has since aired for over two decades, becoming one of the longest-running and most influential reality series in television history. However, fans of the American version might be surprised to find out that the show is missing key elements that make the international versions just a bit spicier.

Below is a look at a few game elements and key differences that distinguish the international versions of Survivor from the U.S. version.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Australia) - Jordie the Joker
Studio 10

The Joker

This is a player who enters the game after tribes have already formed. The castaway may receive a special advantage, immunity, or insight to compensate for joining late. It is a twist that’s meant to shake up alliances and prevent early-game predictability.

In Expedition Robinson 1999, the Joker was Douglas Svedberg, who could flip tribes. In Australian Survivor: Blood V Water, the Joker referred to Jordie Hansen, who was allowed to return to the game with an advantage.

Koh-Lanta La Revanche des 4 Terres
TF1

More Than One Vote at Tribal Council

In some versions of Survivor, contestants are given an allotment of votes at the start of the competition rather than one vote per person. They are then told they may use as many of those votes as they want at any given Tribal Council, but once a vote is used, it cannot be replenished.

In the French version, Koh-Lanta, after the merge, the person voted out gives a Black Vote (or “Vote Noir”) to a remaining castaway, which results in that person having an extra vote at the next Tribal Council.

In Survivor Philippines,  a “Blood Pearl” gives a remaining castaway two votes at a following Tribal Council (or more if the pearl is lost).

Expedition: Robinson - Season 2 - 1998
SVT/Mastiff

Winning Tribe Gets to Pick Who Is Eliminated

This twist didn’t last long and only appeared following player Sinisa Savija dying by suicide in 1997, shortly after his appearance on Expedition Robinson when he was the first voted out and reportedly felt “rejected as a person.” The twist was introduced as it was seen as a nicer way to eject people from the show, as rivals were voting out players rather than those within their own team. The twist was eliminated a few years later. In the 1998 season, if a tribe lost the immunity challenge, the winning tribe was the one that got to vote someone off from the losing tribe.

Survivor South Africa - Immunity Island
M-Net

"Tied Destinies"

This twist requires the remaining castaways to be paired off, ensuring an even number of players, so their game fates become fully linked: They share rewards and immunities, and they also share the consequences of elimination. If one partner in the pair wins a reward or immunity challenge, both members receive the benefit. However, if one partner is voted out at Tribal Council, both are eliminated. The twist typically appears around the time of the merge.

A paired elimination was first seen in Expedition Robinson 2003. It is a popular twist of the franchise and is used in most versions of the show except for the U.S.

Koh-Lanta: L'île au trésor
TF1

The Black Vote (a.k.a. "Blood Pearl")

The person who is voted out is given one final, secret vote to cast against one of the remaining players. When someone is voted out, that person can instantly vote for the next tribal, which gives an extra vote to someone for the next tribal council.

Myles Kuah is the winner of Australian Survivor.
Network 10

The Prize Money Varies, Sometimes Greatly

In the U.S., the prize money for winning Survivor is $1 million, but that isn’t the standard around the world. In Australia, the winners only receive $500,000 AUD, while in the U.K., it is £100,000. In Sweden, the prize has been 500,000 SEK or lower, but occasionally it is only the title and bragging rights. Here is a small list of assorted prizes around the franchise:
Norway = 500,000 NOK
Denmark = 500,000 DKK
Finland = €30,000–€50,000 EUR
Philippines = 2,000,000 PHP, along with vehicles, appliances, etc.
Switzerland = Historically few or no cash prizes
France = €100,000 EUR
Netherlands = €25,000 EUR
Most Latin American variants = Around $10,000–$50,000 USD

Survivor key art

The Tribe Has Spoken

Get absolutely everything about Survivor in your inbox!

CBS

Reality Series

2000–

TVPG

Competition Reality

Action

Adventure

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Survivor ›

Survivor




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
EMMA SLATER, ALAN BERSTEN, HAILEY BILLS, JENNA JOHNSON, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY, EZRA SOSA, BRITT STEWART, BRANDON ARMSTRONG, PASHA PASHKOV, DANIELLA KARAGACH
1
And the Winner of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Is..
Cheryl Burke and Emmitt Smith, Kym Johnson and Hines Ward, and Rumer Willis and Valentin Chmerkovskiy of 'Dancing With the Stars'
2
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Which Pros Have Won the Most Seasons?
Marlo Thomas on the third hour of 'Today,' NBC, November 25, 2025.
3
‘Today’: Marlo Thomas Shares Personal Update After Husband Phil Donahue’s Death
4
Ryan Seacrest Issues Warning After ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $120,000
5
‘The Rookie: North’ Casts Jay Ellis as Lead — Nathan Fillion Welcomes Him to Spinoff