‘Survivor’ 45 Final 5 Reveals Deleted Scenes They Wish Made It In
Survivor is a unique series in that it’s been running for so long, part of the fun of the viewing experience is analyzing how the episodes are edited.
The show’s editors clearly had a blast cutting funny montages in Survivor Season 45, among other fun sequences and quick cuts. The 90-minute format this season also allowed for more extended scenes showing strategy talks and social bonding at the camps. But even with 90-minute episodes, there is still tons of footage that doesn’t make it into the final edit.
TV Insider asked the Survivor 45 Final Five — Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, and Julie Alley — to share deleted scenes they wish had been included in this season. Some of the answers were strategy talks, like the planning it took to pull off the Kellie Nalbandian blindside after the auction. Other responses revealed scenes that would have made the cast’s personalities shine even more.
Survivor 45 winner Dee previously told TV Insider about several cut scenes she wishes viewers could have watched, such as a pre-jury pitch conversation she had with Austin and a funny fight she had with Sifu Alsup pre-merge.
In the former scene, she and Austin (this season’s showmance) agreed not to take it easy on each other in their jury pitches just because of their relationship. In the latter, she chased Sifu around camp with a stick because, as she described, he was being a hypocrite. You can learn the full details of these scenes here.
Below, scroll through the deleted scenes that Austin, Jake, Julie, and Katurah wish you could have seen.
