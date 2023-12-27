‘Survivor’ 45 Final 5 Reveals Deleted Scenes They Wish Made It In

CBS

Camp adventures:

“Drew [Basile] and I, we had some epic crab-hunting adventures. We would be the ones — Sifu, too — to go around, find crabs. Drew, he’s crazy. He would grab these live crabs from the cracks and he would toss it to me and I’d be the one that had to kill them with a paddle. But we had this whole system going. You grab and toss, I’d paddle it down and we’d bring it over, cook it, eat it. It was so much fun because it helped us get food. We needed the protein, but it was just a moment to get a little bit outside of the game and just have this fun little activity that we’d do together. Drew and I, we were truly best friends out there, and every day we had so much fun hanging out. I can see why they wouldn’t show [the crab hunting], but yeah, it was epic … You got to do what you got to do to survive out there. It wasn’t pretty, but it was fun.”

Kellie Blindside Planning:

“The Kellie blindside vote, obviously the edit really wanted to blindside the audience to make it feel like they were Jake, that they were Kellie and had no idea what was going to happen. But there was so much work that went on behind the scenes to make that happen. That took a lot of conversations and work, especially with Dee, who Kellie was getting really close with, to be able to convince her like, ‘We are here for you. We’re your shields. We’re the people you can work with,’ and just convincing people like, ‘Hey, we got to do this and we got to do this now.’

“Something that made that move possible was at the auction, where the person who has the most amount of money at the end, they lose their vote. So Bruce [Perreault] actually bid $80 on the fish eyes at the auction, and I outbid him $100 just because we wanted a higher chance of someone outside of our alliance losing their vote. And that ended up being what happened. I ate the eyeball partly because I was like, OK, I need to bite into this to make it look like I bid on this because I want to eat it, not because it’s strategic and because I wanted to make sure that he had a chance of losing his vote still. So that ended up happening. Once he lost his vote, we were like, this is the time. We are striking now and doing this blindside. So a lot of the moves and a lot of discussions for that round was kind of left unshown.

“In my eyes, Kellie was always a huge threat that needed to go as soon as she was available. I wanted her gone before Bruce for sure, so as soon as Kellie lost the immunity challenge, it didn’t matter to me if Bruce won. In fact, him winning might have even helped because then we had to scramble and figure out and move the votes on Jake. But that just caused a little bit more of a smokescreen for us operate under the table while everyone’s trying to scramble and get it to go to Jake. We were able to be like, no, no, no. We’re going to do Kellie.”

Convincing Dee to Vote for Kellie:

“I knew how much Dee was getting really close with Kellie, and I really had to convince her that getting Kellie out is not terrible for your game. Basically, what I was saying was like, ‘Listen, the last round I went with you and we voted out Kaleb [Gebrewold]. Kaleb was my shield, but I was willing to vote him out because he was a threat to your game. Kellie’s a huge threat to my game. She has this amulet, she’s going to try getting the numbers to vote me out. We need to get her as soon as possible.'”