The Survivor Season 43 cast is officially here! CBS has announced the upcoming lineup of competitors ready to challenge for $1 million prize and this group has more young faces than we’ve seen in a long time on the reality competition series.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor Season 43 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c, immediately followed by the season premiere of The Amazing Race at 10/9c. This season, 18 players will fight to win the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million, most recently won by the ever bubbly and deceivingly savvy Maryanne Oketch in Season 42.

The Survivor 43 cast includes a Paralympian, a clinical psychologist, a teacher, a player with cerebral palsy, and more. Fans got their first glimpse of the cast in the Season 43 teaser shared at the end of the Season 42 finale in May. Check out the full video for a taste of what’s to come in the long-running reality competition series, below.

“I went from being in a gang to being in a PhD program at Duke. I just want to show that you can do anything you want,” one of the players says in the video.

“Does Survivor move fast? We are on a jet!” another chimes in.

“Survivor is the ultimate game of human chess; there’s not one way to win,” says another. “You have to take in all the data and know when to strike.”

And one player makes it clear that she’s ready for any challenge when she says, “Growing up in a tough environment, there’s some codes they grow up by. But I’m an ethical person. There’s things I wouldn’t cross the line on, right? I don’t think I’d — you know what? No. There’s really nothing I wouldn’t do.”

Get to know the Survivor Season 43 cast, below, to prepare for what’s bound to be a thrilling new season (because even in its slow moments, this reality show is still one of TV’s most captivating).

Survivor, Season 43 Two-Hour Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, CBS