TLC is bringing Amish culture to the spotlight in the new series Suddenly Amish, which puts six non-Amish individuals on a rare journey to discover a whole new lifestyle. The six cast members will leave their modern lifestyle behind and spend time in a traditional Amish community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The six stars will contemplate the possibility of converting to an Amish lifestyle in the series, which premieres on Tuesday, January 13. Outsiders are rarely let into the Amish world, but with its population shrinking over the years, a progressive portion of the community has decided on a new approach by welcoming this diverse group into their lives.

However, the process won’t be easy. The individuals will have to give up technology, electricity, and other modern conveniences, including indoor toilets. They’ll also have to follow the strict rules and routines of Amish culture, which will push them outside of their comfort zones. Per a press release from TLC, “Romantic entanglements, culture clashes, emotional breakthroughs and tough choices take center stage as each individual decides whether or not the Amish lifestyle is truly the path they seek.”

They’ll be led by Amish hosts who will help guide them through this experience. Scroll down to meet the six cast members and the people who will be welcomed into Amish life.

Suddenly Amish, Premiere, Tuesday, January 13, 10/9c, TLC

Matt
Matt

Matt is a 34-year-old newly-divorced dad from Texas with a rugged yet vulnerable side. He is looking for a spiritual reset and to rebuild his life on stronger values.

Kendra

Kendra

Kendra, 33, is a former dancer and content creator from California who is seeking to shed body image issues and find a more purposeful path.

Aaron
Aaron

Aaron, 40 years old from Michigan, is a pastor’s son who is dedicated to his principles and drawn to the devotion of Amish life, but has a hearing disability that requires modern technology to manage.

Judah
Judah

A 22-year-old from Missouri, Judah is a bougie young rapper with a taste for luxury and craves real belonging beneath all the swagger. His secret germ-phobia makes the idea of barns, mud, and anything less than spotless a whole new challenge.

Esme
Esme

From Texas, 25-year-old Esmerelda wants the stability of a traditional family life that she never had growing up, but has so deeply intertwined her identity with glamour that she doesn’t know how to separate them.

Billie Jo
Billie Jo

Billie Jo, 44, hails from New York and is a lifelong aficionado of Amish culture. She already dresses in traditional clothing, and the chance to officially join the Amish is a dream come true.

Bishop Vernon
Bishop Vernon

Bishop Vernon is a a strict and respected leader in the Amish community who is determined to grow his community while balancing tradition with his bold and unorthodox approach.

James
James

James is a self-proclaimed rebel who is determined to get back into the good graces of his Amish community after being shunned. He wrestles with temptation, tradition and redemption.

Emma
Emma

Emma is James’ cousin who recently returned to Amish life. She offers support while navigating her own complex relationships and boundaries.

Allen
Allen

Allen serves as a seasoned mentor to the participants in this experience. He and his wife, Sarah, are parents to four adopted children.

 

Sarah
Sarah

Sarah is a mother of four who serves as a mentor alongside her husband, Allen.

