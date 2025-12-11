TLC is bringing Amish culture to the spotlight in the new series Suddenly Amish, which puts six non-Amish individuals on a rare journey to discover a whole new lifestyle. The six cast members will leave their modern lifestyle behind and spend time in a traditional Amish community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The six stars will contemplate the possibility of converting to an Amish lifestyle in the series, which premieres on Tuesday, January 13. Outsiders are rarely let into the Amish world, but with its population shrinking over the years, a progressive portion of the community has decided on a new approach by welcoming this diverse group into their lives.

However, the process won’t be easy. The individuals will have to give up technology, electricity, and other modern conveniences, including indoor toilets. They’ll also have to follow the strict rules and routines of Amish culture, which will push them outside of their comfort zones. Per a press release from TLC, “Romantic entanglements, culture clashes, emotional breakthroughs and tough choices take center stage as each individual decides whether or not the Amish lifestyle is truly the path they seek.”

They’ll be led by Amish hosts who will help guide them through this experience. Scroll down to meet the six cast members and the people who will be welcomed into Amish life.

Suddenly Amish, Premiere, Tuesday, January 13, 10/9c, TLC