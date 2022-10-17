‘Succession’ Teaser: HBO Unveils First Glimpse at Season 4 Tensions (VIDEO)

The new year is shaping up to be a big one for HBO and HBO Max as the streamer’s latest teaser previewed new and returning titles set to arrive later this year and in 2023, including the Emmy-winning Succession.

Debuting ahead of the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, the promo gives fans of Succession their first look at Season 4 footage and the continued Roy family tensions. As viewers will recall, Season 3 ended on quite a cliffhanger as Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayed his wife Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and her siblings in order to get in good with father-in-law Logan (Brian Cox).

The results of Tom’s betrayal are pretty apparent in the footage as he takes a place beside Logan who is worked up in the snippet, yelling, “this is not the end. We’re killing the opposition! I’m gonna build something better, faster, meaner, wilder. I love it here. I f**king love it!”

As Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) looks on from the sidelines, clapping along to Logan’s declaration, the Roy kids — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Connor (Alan Ruck), and Shiv — aren’t looking too enthused. What will the future of their positions at Waystar Royco look like? Only time will tell for certain, but there’s certainly a lot of television to look forward to in the meantime.

Other titles teased in the promo include the Pedro Pascal-led screen adaptation of The Last of Us as well as the limited series Love and Death starring Elizabeth Olsen. And arriving sooner than 2023 is The White Lotus Season 2 which is also featured among the various titles. More returning shows promised to arrive next year include The Gilded Age, Our Flag Means Death, Barry, and The Righteous Gemstones to name a few.

Check out the full promo, above, and stay tuned for more details on Succession and the other shows included in the teaser as we approach the new year.

