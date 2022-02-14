‘Station 19’ Gets New Chief & Peek at ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Surgery in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Merle Dandridge in Station 19, Ellen Pompeo, E.R. Fightmaster, Chris Carmack in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

While everyone will undoubtedly be talking about the outcome of the Grey’s Anatomy midseason finale cliffhanger — Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was still in an SUV as it went over a ridge, and the Station 19 firefighters set out to save him in the winter return — there’s a lot more going on on both shows on February 24. The photos offer a look.

First, on Station 19 in “Started From the Bottom,” a new chief (Merle Dandridge’s Ross) starts. And in addition to that call involving someone they know at the cliff, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help.

'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Promo: Will Owen Survive? (VIDEO)See Also

'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Promo: Will Owen Survive? (VIDEO)

Plus, meet Seattle's first female fire chief.

Then on Grey’s Anatomy in “No Time to Die,” in addition to grappling with the aftermath of that crash, the staff will be busy. Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) works to save Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher). Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is severely affected by his latest loss in the OR, and Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) must rethink the Webber Method. Plus, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) confronts Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) after seeing her kiss Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster). The trailer has already offered a peek at that.

Scroll down to check out the photos for both episodes.

Station 19, Returns, Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Returns, Thursday, February 24, 9/8c, ABC

Grey Damon as Jack in Station 19
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Station 19

Jack (Grey Damon)

Merle Dandridge as Ross, Josh Randall as

Beckett (Josh Randall), with the new chief

Merle Dandridge as Chief Ross in Station 19
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Meet Chief Ross (Merle Dandridge).

Barrett Doss as Vic in Station 19
ABC/Liliane Lathan

What’s going on?

Chandra Wilson as Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Grey's Anatomy

What’s Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) reading?

Chris Carmack as Link in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Link (Chris Carmack)

Caterina Scorsone, Chris Carmack, Alex Landi in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Who’s on the table?

James Pickens Jr., Ellen Pompeo, E.R. Fightmaster in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

They look worried.

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Grey's Anatomy where to stream

Station 19 - ABC

Station 19 where to stream

Grey's Anatomy

Station 19