‘Station 19’ Gets New Chief & Peek at ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Surgery in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)

While everyone will undoubtedly be talking about the outcome of the Grey’s Anatomy midseason finale cliffhanger — Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was still in an SUV as it went over a ridge, and the Station 19 firefighters set out to save him in the winter return — there’s a lot more going on on both shows on February 24. The photos offer a look.

First, on Station 19 in “Started From the Bottom,” a new chief (Merle Dandridge’s Ross) starts. And in addition to that call involving someone they know at the cliff, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help.

Then on Grey’s Anatomy in “No Time to Die,” in addition to grappling with the aftermath of that crash, the staff will be busy. Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) works to save Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher). Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is severely affected by his latest loss in the OR, and Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) must rethink the Webber Method. Plus, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) confronts Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) after seeing her kiss Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster). The trailer has already offered a peek at that.

Scroll down to check out the photos for both episodes.

Station 19, Returns, Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Returns, Thursday, February 24, 9/8c, ABC