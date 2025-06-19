Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

The Star Trek franchise has such an enduring legacy, one that continues now with the Paramount+ shows. The most entertaining series of that group is easily Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premiered in 2022.

The third season premieres on July 17, and the show has already been renewed for a fourth and fifth. But what about its future beyond that? Read on for everything we know about the show’s future.

Will Strange New Worlds return for Season 6?

No. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 5 will be its last, Paramount+ announced on June 12.

“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope, and the belief that a better future is possible,” said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman, in a statement at the time. “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

When will the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series finale be available?

It’s too soon to tell. The third season premieres on Thursday, July 17, with two episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will roll out weekly, until the finale on September 11. The fourth season is currently in production. Assuming that, too, is released in the summer of 2026, the fifth and final season, consisting of six episodes, could be released in 2027.

How will Strange New Worlds end?

It’s too soon to even begin to predict, but it could see Captain Pike (Anson Mount) meeting the fate he saw in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, which he then learned in the Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale he cannot change. It could also see Kirk (Paul Wesley) becoming captain of the Enterprise.

Who’s in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast?

Season 3 stars Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una), Ethan Peck (Spock), Jess Bush (Chapel), Christina Chong (La’an), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Melissa Navia (Ortegas), Babs Olusanmokun (M’Benga), and Martin Quinn (Montgomery Scott). Paul Wesley (Kirk) is a special guest star. Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan (Dr. Roger Korby), Melanie Scrofano (Batel), and Carol Kane (Pelia) also guest star in Season 3.