What To Know Ariana Madix returns as Dr. Brooke Emerson for the final two episodes of St. Denis Medical Season 2.

Could she return in Season 3? Madix weighs in.

Scandoval what? That business is so 2023 and tbh, the only thing that matters now is that Bravo’s loss has totally been our gain. Because it freed up Ariana Madix to claim her space as a multi-hyphenate talent who has impressed millions with her stints as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago, the third-place finisher on Dancing with the Stars, host of Love Island USA and most recently, as wry cardiologist Dr. Brooke Emerson on St. Denis Medical.

Even cooler than her growing resume is the fact that she’s actually good. And not in the “good for a reality star” way, either. She’s sharp, assured, and spot-on with the comedic timing.

“I mean, I went to school for it, so I hope I’m not bad,” laughs the Florida native, who earned a degree in Theatre and Broadcast Communications while working as several princesses at Disney World. “But yeah, I mean, this is kind of what I was on the trajectory for so early on in my career. Of course I went off and did other things, but this is where I feel the most at home.”

Similarly, she fits in so well with the St. Denis ensemble — an elite-level comedy force — that her role as the one that got away from egotistical surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) from Episode 206 was revived for the year’s final two episodes.

“I feel like they really set me up for success and they’re so great to work with,” Madix raves of the cast and crew. “I had the first episode that I did earlier in the season and then to be able to come back and see everybody again and do it again with them for these other two episodes, it was so nice.”

Brought in to oversee Dr. Ron’s (David Alan Grier) bypass surgery in the April 6 season finale, Brooke’s return gets under Bruce’s skin for a few reasons. Not only is he secretly concerned about his colleague’s condition and therefore hellbent on replacing her in the O.R., but he’s also confronted with the fact that Emerson may be the one person he can actually open up to.

“It’s really interesting,” Madix offers. “I’ve watched the entirety of the series. I love the show and I love Bruce’s character, but I feel like you’re right, we did need this other side of him. I feel like we’re getting to see so much more of a three-dimensional person there because I feel like we didn’t get that for a long time with him. So it’s been really nice.”

Additionally, she points out that this Bruce-Brooke situation is just one of the big developments at St. Denis. “I feel like these last two episodes of the season, you’re getting so much good stuff, especially with Matt and Serena (Mekki Leeper, Kahyun Kim) as well. I feel like there’s really great stories that are coming out of the end of this season.”

So has anyone spoken to her about scrubbing back in for more in Season 3? “Listen, not yet, but I would love to come back,” she confirms. “I think Dr. Brooke Emerson has maybe some more story to tell…and I hope St. Denis continues to air for many, many, many seasons to come because I think it’s one of the best comedies on TV right now.”

St. Denis Medical, Season 2 Finale, Monday, April 6, 8/7c, NBC