‘St. Denis Medical’ Renewed for Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier in 'St. Denis Medical'
Greg Gayne / NBC

NBC‘s hospital comedy St. Denis Medical has been renewed for Season 3 aid its ongoing Season 2 run on the network.

The renewal comes as NBC unveils fresh ratings information surrounding the show and its fellow comedy Happy’s Place. As we await Season 3’s arrival, we’re breaking down everything we know about St. Denis Medical‘s future. Scroll down to learn when Season 3 is most likely to arrive, who is set to feature in it, and much more.

Has St. Denis Medical been renewed for Season 3?

St. Denis Medical has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC. The news comes as the network unveils details about the show’s ratings, noting that it’s the only primetime comedy across all the broadcast networks to see season-over-season linear growth in the 18-49 demo. Season-to-date, St. Denis Medical is up three percent in the demo, season over season.

What has been said about St. Denis Medical‘s Season 3 renewal?

Allison Tolman and Kahyun Kim in 'St. Denis Medical'

Greg Gayne / NBC

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” said NBC and Peacock’s President of Scripted Content, Lisa Katz. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts, and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

When will St. Denis Medical Season 3 premiere?

No premiere date for St. Denis Medical has been set yet, but we’d expect it to arrive sometime in the fall of 2026, as it was ordered for the 2026-2027 TV season.

'St. Denis Medical' Stars Break Down Matt & Serena's Season 2 Status
Related

'St. Denis Medical' Stars Break Down Matt & Serena's Season 2 Status

Who will star in St. Denis Medical Season 3?

The current cast of regulars in St. Denis Medical includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi, and we’d anticipate them all returning for more hospital-based shenanigans.

What would St. Denis Medical Season 3 be about?

No logline has been revealed at this time, but the mockumentary comedy will likely continue to tell the stories of the titular hospital’s underfunded staff as they attempt to treat patients and maintain their sanity.

Stay tuned for more on St. Denis Medical‘s third season as we await additional details, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section below.

St. Denis Medical, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC

St. Denis Medical key art
Wendi McLendon-Covey

Wendi McLendon-Covey

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier

Allison Tolman

Allison Tolman

Josh Lawson

Josh Lawson

Kahyun Kim

Kahyun Kim

Mekki Leeper

Mekki Leeper

Kaliko Kauahi

Kaliko Kauahi

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

Series

2024–

TVPG

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More St. Denis Medical ›

St. Denis Medical

Allison Tolman

David Alan Grier

Josh Lawson

Kahyun Kim

Kaliko Kauahi

Mekki Leeper

Wendi McLendon-Covey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hoda Kotb on the February 6, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
1
Will Hoda Kotb Still Go to Olympics Amid Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Disappearance?
Tenika Davis as Achillia, Nick E. Tarabay as Ashur in the 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' Season 1 finale
2
Will ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ Return for Season 2?
Nancy Grace
3
Nancy Grace Weighs In on Possible Suspects in Nancy Guthrie Case
Nick E. Tarabay as Ashur, Jackson Gallagher as Julius Caesar, Jaime Slater as Cornelia in 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' Season 1 Episode 9
4
What Could Happen in Possible ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ Season 2
Savannah Guthire and Mom Nancy
5
Nancy Guthrie Alleged Ransom Note Details Are Revealed by TMZ’s Harvey Levin