NBC‘s hospital comedy St. Denis Medical has been renewed for Season 3 aid its ongoing Season 2 run on the network.

The renewal comes as NBC unveils fresh ratings information surrounding the show and its fellow comedy Happy’s Place. As we await Season 3’s arrival, we’re breaking down everything we know about St. Denis Medical‘s future. Scroll down to learn when Season 3 is most likely to arrive, who is set to feature in it, and much more.

Has St. Denis Medical been renewed for Season 3?

St. Denis Medical has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC. The news comes as the network unveils details about the show’s ratings, noting that it’s the only primetime comedy across all the broadcast networks to see season-over-season linear growth in the 18-49 demo. Season-to-date, St. Denis Medical is up three percent in the demo, season over season.

What has been said about St. Denis Medical‘s Season 3 renewal?

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” said NBC and Peacock’s President of Scripted Content, Lisa Katz. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts, and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

When will St. Denis Medical Season 3 premiere?

No premiere date for St. Denis Medical has been set yet, but we’d expect it to arrive sometime in the fall of 2026, as it was ordered for the 2026-2027 TV season.

Who will star in St. Denis Medical Season 3?

The current cast of regulars in St. Denis Medical includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi, and we’d anticipate them all returning for more hospital-based shenanigans.

What would St. Denis Medical Season 3 be about?

No logline has been revealed at this time, but the mockumentary comedy will likely continue to tell the stories of the titular hospital’s underfunded staff as they attempt to treat patients and maintain their sanity.

Stay tuned for more on St. Denis Medical‘s third season as we await additional details, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section below.

St. Denis Medical, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC