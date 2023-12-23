‘Shark Tank’: Ashton, Gwyneth & Other Oddsmaker Picks for Mark Cuban’s Replacement

Now that Mark Cuban has said his days on Shark Tank are numbered, who might be the next business mogul to take his seat on the ABC reality show?

An odds analysis by BonusCodeBets names some contenders. “Mark Cuban’s departure has left a shark-sized hole in the hit show … and there is absolutely no shortage of big stars that are ready to put their money on the line and battle to invest in America’s top new businesses,” said a spokesperson for the UK betting aggregator.

With a disclaimer from BonusCodeBets that these odds are just for illustrative purposes, here the 10 possible replacements with the best chances in the analysis.

Gordon Ramsay
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

10. Gordon Ramsay (Odds: +2000)

As any reality TV buff knows, Ramsay is the Michelin-starred chef and star of Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, and Next Level Chef. Now he’s putting entrepreneurs to the test on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Jennifer Pritzker
WTTW

9. Jennifer Pritzker (Odds: +2000)

An heiress to the Pritzker family fortune, Jennifer Prtizker is the founder and CEO of the private wealth firm Tawani Enterprises. She retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Illinois Army National Guard in 2001.

Kevin Hart
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

8. Kevin Hart (Odds: +2000)

Hart, a Shark Tank guest since 2022, is the star of the films including Think Like a Man and Ride Along, as well as the Jumanji and Secret Life of Pets franchises. On the business side, he has a media production company called Hartbeat.

Ashton Kutcher
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

7. Ashton Kutcher (Odds: +2000)

Kutcher popped up on Shark Tank a few times in the late 2010s, after he had become a star of That ‘70s Show and several big-screen rom-coms. He was also an early investor in Skype, Uber, Airbnb, and other successful businesses.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

6. Gwyneth Paltrow (Odds: +1600)

Paltrow, another recent guest shark, is an Academy Award-winning actor and the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand Goop. She previously served as an advisor on Apple’s Shark Tank-like series Planet of the Apps.

Tony Xu
Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

5. Tony Xu (Odds: +1200)

Xu is the co-founder and CEO of the food delivery platform DoorDash, and he made Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list in 2020. Like Hart and Paltrow, he’s been guest starring on Shark Tank since 2022.

Alex Rodriguez
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

4. Alex Rodriguez (Odds: +800)

One of the more frequent guest sharks on the show, Rodriguez is a former New York Yankees player and World Series champion. He founded A-Rod Corp in 1995 and now serves as the investment firm’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Michael Rubin
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

3. Michael Rubin (Odds: +800)

With an estimated net worth of $11.5 billion, Rubin is the founder and CEO of the sports merch company Fanatics. He’s a newer Shark Tank addition, having just started guest starring this year.

Emma Grede
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

2. Emma Grede (Odds: +500)

A guest shark for a dozen Shark Tank episodes already, Grede is the co-founder and CEO of the clothing company Good American and the founding partner of the shapewear brand Skims and the cleaning product company Safely.

Daniel Lubetzky
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

1. Daniel Lubetzky (Odds: +300)

Lubetzky is the founder of Kind Snacks, and he also has an investment platform called Camino Partners. With more than two dozen Shark Tank episodes to his name, he’s also one of the longest-serving Sharks on the show.

