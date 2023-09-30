[Spoiler Alert: The below contains spoilers from Sex Education Season 4.]

Sex Education has come to a close, but along with the characters and stories, its fashions will live for the foreseeable future on Netflix.

Despite being set in current times, there’s always been a retro quality to the colorful costumes worn onscreen, but even more so in the show’s fourth and final season which saw Daniella Pearman take over as costume designer. “I think the beauty about Sex Education is that there is kind of a transition from what we have known to what happens in this season,” she tells TV Insider.

“It is a series of all our characters growing up or finding themselves. So going from teenage years to young adulthood,” Pearman continues. “There was an opportunity to show that through how their arcs evolved.” One way the cast of characters has evolved is the show’s ever-changing school status as former Moordale pupils moved over to Cavendish College after their former establishment closed down at the end of Season 3.

“It was brilliant to have that opportunity to develop the looks [for Cavendish] to show the difference from this world that our characters have been in [with Moordale],” Pearman says. “They’re like little fish in a massive pond. We wanted to show this whole new world around them that was really sustainable and green, a progressive environment. It was a brilliant challenge.”

But not all is being changed, some staples are remaining the same, while some characters are embracing new looks. Below, Pearman breaks down some of the final season’s looks.

Sex Education, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix.